Iranian students crowned champion in Robocup Rescue Simulation League

TEHRAN –The Iranian team named Timrad, from Khatam University, secured the first place in the Robocup 2025 Rescue Simulation League, leveraging their advanced scientific knowledge and technical expertise in artificial intelligence and robotics; the competition was held from July 15 to 21 in Salvador, Brazil.

Aichi Institute of Technology, Japan, and International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad, India, ranked second and third, respectively, IRNA reported.

The five-day competition brought together 2,000 participants from 40 countries. The event hosted six leagues, including RoboCup Soccer, RoboCup Rescue, RoboCup Junior, RoboCup Industrial, RoboCup @Home,and RoboCup Flying Robots.

The RoboCup Rescue Simulation League is an educational and research project focused on disaster response; its core mission is to advance the field of disaster response through research and development.

The purpose of the RoboCup Rescue Simulation league is twofold. First, it aims to develop simulators that form the infrastructure of the simulation system and emulate realistic phenomena predominant in disasters. Second, it aims to develop intelligent agents and robots that are given the capabilities of the main actors in a disaster response scenario.

RoboCup is an international initiative covering the areas of artificial intelligence and robotics, with the ultimate goal of developing a team of humanoid robots that is able to defeat the official human World Soccer Champion team by 2050.

The initiative is a platform for testing technologies such as real-time decision-making, multi-agent collaboration, sensor data processing, and navigation in complex environments.

The event was first launched in 1997 and was inspired by the victory of a computer chess player against the then world chess champion, Gary Kasparov.

RoboCup (Originally called Robot World Cup Initiative) is an international research and education initiative. It is an attempt to foster AI and intelligent robotics research by providing a standard problem where a wide range of technologies can be integrated and examined, as well as being used for integrated project-oriented education.

The Iranian participants in RoboCup 2025 were the winners of the 19th edition of the RoboCup IranOpen competition, held from April 19 to 22.

IranOpen 2025 was composed of 25 specialized leagues, including soccer simulation, rescue and relief, flying robots, technological inventions, and artificial intelligence. Also, for the first time, a specific artificial intelligence league was added to the competitions, which has led to a 40 to 50 percent increase in the number of teams compared to last year.

Recent achievements

Iranian students aged 7-17 won second place among seven countries in the Kazakhstan RoboLand 2025, which was held from March 27 to 29 in the city of Karaganda.

The event brought together over 750 young inventors from seven countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The international festival drew the participation of 362 teams from Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to compete in 23 categories.

Over 2,000 children took part in elimination trials, and over 400 teams competed in the qualifying round to reach the RoboLand 2025 finals.

Roundtable discussions Digital transformation of education: Trends and prospects were held as part of the festival to focus on the digitization of the educational process and share best practices on STEM education development.

