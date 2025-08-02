‘Engineering massacres’: Humanitarian official condemns Israel’s role in Gaza starvation

A humanitarian official has warned that Israel is “engineering chaos and massacres” in the Gaza Strip by continuing to block aid deliveries and opening fire on starving Palestinians seeking desperately needed food supplies.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Caroline Willemen, Gaza project coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF said food remains “critically scarce” in the besieged enclave despite the increased entry of aid in recent days.

“There is little indication that sufficient aid will arrive consistently,” Willemen told the Doha-based news network. “As a result, every day, people risk their lives in a desperate search for food”.

Condemnation of Israel’s starvation policy in Gaza has grown, with a global hunger monitoring system warning on Tuesday that the “worst-case scenario of famine” was unfolding.

While Israel has authorised a series of aid airdrops in recent days, top United Nations officials have denounced the scheme as expensive and dangerous while urging Israel to allow unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza.