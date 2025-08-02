Tractor goalkeeper Beiranvand banned for four months

TEHRAN – Tractor football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been suspended for four months due to the illegal termination of his contract.

He left Persepolis last season to join Tractor, and the Iran Football Federation’s appeal committee announced that the contract termination was unjustified.

Additionally, Tractor and Beiranvand are required to pay $300,000 to Persepolis football club as compensation.

His four-month absence from football will undoubtedly be a significant setback to his future with the Iran national football team.

Iran have previously secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.