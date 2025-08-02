Radkan Tower: symbol of Iranians’ history, culture, science

TEHRAN—Radkan Tower in Chenaran, Khorasan Razavi province, not only represents the architectural art of its era, but also shows the deep connection between science, art, and the daily lives of the people of that time, said the head of Chenaran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department.

In an interview with ISNA, Mohammad Taherian-Muqaddam named the historical Radkan Tower as one of the most important and valuable historical and cultural monuments of Iran, saying that this tower, which was built in the 7th century AH, has always attracted the attention of researchers, tourists, and those interested in Iranian history and culture due to its unique architecture and special features.

Referring to the architectural features of the Radkan Tower, he said that the height of this tower reaches 25 meters and it has a cylindrical body and a conical dome; while the exterior of the tower is designed in a 12-sided shape up to a height of three meters and its top is decorated with 36 cylinders.

He considered this special design a factor in enhancing the visual beauty of the tower and creating a distinctive identity for it and noted that inside the tower, there is an octagonal space that shows the precision and skill of the architects of that era.

Pointing to the architectural decorations of the tower, Taherian-Muqaddam said that the tower includes beautiful brickwork and tile decorations, and there is an inscription in Kufic script on the upper part of the columns. This inscription is known as a relic from the Ilkhanid period and shows the art and taste of the artists of that time, he added.

Taherian-Muqaddam emphasized that Radkan Tower is of special importance, adding that based on historical documents, this tower is known as the work of the famous astronomer and scientist, Hakim Khajeh Nasir al-Din Toosi.

He added that the tower is designed in a way that allows determining the time in the four seasons, leap years, and the beginning of Nowruz. By calculating sunlight and shadow, this tower is a practical tool for determining time and in a way demonstrates the advanced science and knowledge of that era, he pointed out.

Taherian-Muqaddam continued by mentioning the presence of Radkan Tower on the list of the registered national monuments. “This is a testament to the importance of this building in the history and culture of Iran.”

He also spoke about the tourism aspect of Radkan Tower, adding: “This tower welcomes many tourists from inside and outside the country every year, and as a cultural and historical attraction, it not only gives tourists an opportunity to get acquainted with the rich history and culture of Iran, but also contributes to the economic prosperity of Chenaran county.”

He stated that tourists boost the local economy by visiting this tower and other historical monuments in the region and provide the basis for tourism development.

Regarding the protection and maintenance of Radkan Tower, he said: “Given that this tower is a valuable historical monument, its protection and maintenance are of great importance.”

He announced that the second phase of building the precincts of this historical monument began with the selection of a contractor and the allocation of six billion rials.

He recalled that the first phase of building the precincts of the Radkan Tower was implemented. Strengthening and restoration of its brickwork decorations were carried out with a credit of one billion rials in recent years.

This year, the second phase of building the precincts of Radkan Tower began in August after the approval of its design by the Khorasan Province’s Technical Council.

Taherian Moghadam stated that the operations of building precincts of the historical Radkan Tower include foundation, flooring, and brick paving, and the aim is to improve the infrastructure of this historical attraction and attract more tourists.

He continued that these measures are being taken to increase the accessibility and comfort of visitors, as well as to preserve the cultural and historical values of this building. “Paying attention to this tower and other historical monuments in the region not only helps preserve our history and culture, but can also be a model for future generations.”

He also referred to the importance of preserving the rights of the treasury and identifying municipal properties in order to generate income and sustainable development of Chenaran county, and added that by carrying out restoration projects and improving tourism infrastructure, the Radkan Tower will become one of the main tourism destinations in Khorasan Razavi province.

Chenaran county is located 50 kilometers away from the holy city of Mashhad. Radkan Historical Tower, also known as Radkan Citadel, is a prominent historical landmark located in Chenaran county.

The tower is believed to date back to the Ilkhanid era (1256–1353 CE) and served various purposes throughout its history, including as a defensive fortification, a lookout tower, and possibly astronomical center.

Constructed using traditional methods and local materials, the tower features a unique architectural style characterized by its sturdy mud-brick walls, intricate geometric designs, and strategic placement of windows and openings for ventilation and light.

Today, Radkan Historical Tower stands as a symbol of pride for the local community and attracts visitors from far and wide who come to admire its architectural beauty, explore its historical significance, and immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Chenaran county.

KD

