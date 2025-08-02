Iran grabs medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

TEHRAN – Iranian students won a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 37th edition of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) being held in Sucre, Bolivia.

The event kicked off on July 27 and will wrap up on August 3. A total of 330 contestants from 84 countries participated in this year’s event.

Amir-Ali Asgari secured the gold medal, Mani Zare and Hamed Ghafari grabbed silver medals, while Kiarash Rezaei won a bronze medal, ISNA reported.

IOI is one of several international science Olympiads held annually around the world. Talented high school students from various countries compete in this prestigious algorithmic competition to sharpen their informatics skills—such as problem analysis, design of algorithms and data structures, programming, and testing.

Each participating country selects a team of up to four contestants accompanied by leaders. The team competes individually in two intense competition days, solving complex problems within a limited time, testing their creativity, algorithmic knowledge, and problem-solving skills.

Iran grabbed a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), ranking 9th among 96 countries. It was hosted by Egypt.

Recent achievements

Iran won two silver medals and two bronze medals at the Eighth International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2025, which was held from July 20 to 29, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This year, 68 countries participated in the IEO. Mohsen Payandeh-Peyman and Abolfazl Modir-Roosta won silver medals, while Parsa Sedaqat and Alireza Ahmadi secured bronze medals, IRNA reported.

Four Iranian students clinched three gold medals and a silver medal at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2025), ranking second among 81 countries, up from third in 2024.

Siavash Pezeshpour, Ali Soleimanzadeh Kalahroudi, and Ali-Akbar Nourollahi won the gold medals, while Radin Bayani secured the silver medal at the competition, which was held from July 19 to 27 in Quezon City, Philippines, PANA reported.

Five Iranian students secured silver medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad, ranking 11th globally.

Held from July 18 to 24 in Paris, the IPhO 2025 brought together 440 candidates from over 90 countries.

Mohammad-Hassan Sadeqinejad Simaki, Arya Zarabi, Ilya Qashaee, Mohammah-Hassan Golabdar, and Milad Mohammadi won silver medals, IRIB reported.

Iran grabbed two gold medals, three silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2025), held from July 10-20 in Australia.