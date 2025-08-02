Iranian professor granted IEEE PES Roy Billinton Award

TEHRAN – Iranian scientist, Mahmoud Fotuhi-Firuzabad, has received the 2025 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power and Energy Society (PES) Roy Billinton Power System Reliability Award.

Fotuhi-Firuzabad was awarded for his contributions to methods, algorithms, and solutions for assessing and enhancing the reliability, resilience, and operational efficiency of electric power delivery systems under uncertainty.

The IEEE PES established the Roy Billinton Power System Reliability Award to honor Professor Roy Billinton, a pioneer in the field, and to recognize individuals with outstanding contributions to power system reliability. The award is presented to individuals who have made exceptional advancements in this field.

The award ceremony took place on July 29, during the IEEE PES General Meeting held in Austin, Texas, the U.S.

Fotuhi-Firuzabad (Fellow, IEEE) received the B.Sc. degree in electrical engineering from the Sharif University of Technology in 1986 and the first M.Sc. degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tehran in 1989.

He earned the second M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, SK, Canada, in 1993 and 1997, respectively.

He was a Postdoctoral Fellow with the University of Saskatchewan from 1998 to 2002. He is currently a Professor with the Electrical Engineering Department, Sharif University of Technology, where he is a member of the Center of Excellence in Power System Control and Management. He is also a Visiting Professor with Aalto University, Espoo, Finland.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of IEEE Transactions on Smart Grid. His research interests include power system reliability, distributed renewable generation, demand response, and smart grids.

He was the Editor-in-Chief of IEEE Power Engineering Letters from 2017 to 2022. He was the Chair of the Electrical Engineering Department from 2005–2014 and the President of the Sharif University of Technology from 2014–2021.

Fotuhi-Firuzabad was the recipient of several national and international awards, including the 16th Khwarizmi International Award; World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Award for the Outstanding Inventor, in 2003; Probabilistic Methods Applied to Power Systems (PMAPS) International Society Merit Award, for contributions in probabilistic methods applied to power systems, in 2016, and 2014 Allameh Tabatabaei Award.

Outstanding Section Award

The IEE organization has designated the IEEE Iran section as the Outstanding Section Award 2025.

As one of the IEEE’s most prestigious global honors, this award is granted to the sections that have excelled in educational, technical, research, and social fields, and played an effective role in the development of science and technology, ISNA reported.

The award highlights Iran’s resilience, capabilities, talents, and determination to build a brighter future.

The IEEE Outstanding Section Award recognizes IEEE Sections that demonstrate excellence in fulfilling the organization’s objectives through their programs and activities.

This award acknowledges the Section’s success in organizing technical, professional, and geographic activities for the benefit of its members and in supporting Student Branches, Chapters, and Affinity Groups.

