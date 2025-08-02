SEO chief reaffirms support measures to stabilize stock market

Tehran – The head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the capital market, saying stabilization and development funds will continue operating in the coming weeks to help balance the market.

Hojjatollah Seyyedi made the remarks during a meeting of the High Council of the Stock Exchange attended by Economy Minister Seyed Ali Madani-Zadeh, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Seyyedi stressed the need for relevant government bodies to consider the current conditions and first-quarter performance of listed companies, calling for revisions to some policies to provide more effective support for key industries. He also urged continued efforts to resolve barriers facing companies and industries on the exchange.

“Supportive policies in the capital market are being pursued seriously,” Seyyedi said, noting that in addition to diverse support measures, stabilization and development funds will remain active to maintain balance in the market.

He added that the effectiveness of such interventions would be maximized only if there were improvements in key economic fundamentals and positive signals from the real economy.

Commenting on the recent performance of the stock market stabilization and development funds, Seyyedi said both entities have operated transparently and in full accordance with approved guidelines.

During the meeting, officials also discussed the status of Justice Shares — a government privatization initiative granting shares to low-income Iranians. While general assemblies for most provincial investment companies handling the shares have been held, some remain pending despite ongoing efforts.

Given that trading of Justice Shares depends on the completion of these assemblies, participants expressed hope that relevant authorities would expedite the process, paving the way for share trading and the reopening of company symbols on the stock exchange.

Economy Minister Madani-Zadeh backed the remarks and called for continued transparency in communicating government actions. He reiterated the Economy Ministry’s full support for improving market conditions and meeting investor expectations.

EF/MA