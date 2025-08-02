Anti-Israeli protests in Syria 

TEHRAN – Protests took place in several parts of Syria, denouncing the Israeli occupation regime and affirming the country’s unity.

The demonstrations occurred in various regions, including the southwestern province of Daraa and the Damascus countryside.

Protesters denounced the Israeli regime’s involvement in Syrian affairs. Demonstrators chanted slogans emphasizing Syrian national identity and rejecting any foreign military or political interference.

The Israeli regime has launched a series of extensive airstrikes across Syria, the latest under the pretext of supporting the Druze community amid internal fighting along sectarian lines.

The regime has also expanded its occupation in the Arab country, which critics argue is an attempt to legitimize its illegal land seizure.

At the same time, large protests erupted in key squares across cities in Sweida province, including Sweida, Salkhad, Shahba, Salim, Qanawat, Mufaqa, Abu Zureiq, and others.

The demonstrations reflected widespread outrage over what protesters called “unprecedented atrocities” carried out by government forces during the recent deadly violence in the region.

Protesters carried banners condemning the authorities in Damascus and called for the withdrawal of government forces from dozens of villages, which they say continue to endure looting and the destruction of infrastructure after most homes were burned.

Demonstrators also demanded the opening of humanitarian corridors and the lifting of military and security blockade imposed on Sweida province.

The protests rejected the government’s newly announced investigative committee, stating that “an aggressor has no right to form investigative bodies,” and instead called for an international investigation.

They also demanded the immediate disclosure of the fate of hundreds of missing residents from Sweida.

In addition, demonstrators criticized both official and semi-official Syrian media, accusing them of spreading misinformation and inciting tensions. They called for foreign journalists to be granted access to the province after being barred for several days by state security forces.

