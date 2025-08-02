Muharram mourning rituals to be performed at Chazabeh border during Arbaeen

TEHRAN—Deputy head of Khuzestan Cultural Heritage Department gave news of implementing the registered mourning rituals of Muharram in border city of Chazabeh in southwest of Iran.

Tabar Qarib Mombeini said that with the aim of preserving intangible heritage and strengthening the cultural identity, the daily performance of traditional Ashura rituals in the form of ritual groups is on the agenda, IRIB reported.

Referring to the special programs of Khuzestan province in border points for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims, he said that Khuzestan province, as one of the major routes for Arbaeen pilgrims, plays an active role in organizing the infrastructure and providing services, including the establishment of various Mookebs (service center with a religious nature where Shia Muslims come together, conduct religious rituals during Arbaeen and can take rest, eat foods and use other services for free) at the Shalamcheh and Chazabeh borders. These Mookebs include reception processions as well as booths to display the province's authentic handicraft products.

Pointing to the unique place of Ashura culture in indigenous identity of Khuzestan province, he said for the first time and at the initiative of Khuzestan Cultural Heritage Department, a collection of nationally registered Muharram mourning rituals will be presented in the form of group ritual performances at the Chazabeh border. These programs will be performed daily at the zero point of border starting from August 6, with the aim of introducing and preserving the intangible heritage and passing it on to the new generations, he added.

He called Tazieh performance (passion play) in Shush county as an example of these rituals which have been registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List and will be performed for pilgrims in Chazabeh border.

All tourism facilities in Khuzestan province have been mobilized to serve Arbaeen pilgrims with maximum capacity, he said.

Qarib Mombeini continued that field monitoring, organizing services, and improving the quality of accommodation sites are among the measures that are being continuously carried out by Khuzestan Cultural Heritage Department so that the huge wave of pilgrims on their way in and out receive services worthy of this spiritual event.

At end, he said Arbaeen is a civilizational chance for introducing cultural capacities of Khuzestan province. “In addition to providing services, we aim to showcase the province's rich spiritual heritage to millions of pilgrims from Iran and other countries.”

Arbaeen, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Each year, millions of Shia Muslims from around the globe undertake this pilgrimage to Karbala, walking hundreds of kilometers as an expression of their faith and devotion.

