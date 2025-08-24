Iranian innovator wins BRICS, SCO ‘Social Solution of the year’ award

TEHRAN – Reza Qavamipour, the founder of an innovative educational platform titled ‘Garnet Academy’, has received the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization Young Leaders Award in Social Solution of the Year category.

The prestigious international award was held for the third times in Kazan, Russia, from August 18 to 19, honoring representatives from nine countries including Iran, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.

Participants were selected as winners in five categories, including ‘Science and Innovation: Scientific and Innovative Project of the Year’, ‘Social sphere: Social Solution of the Year’, ‘International cooperation: Public Diplomacy Project of the Year’, ‘Environmental issues: Eco-Initiative of the Year’, and ‘Media leadership: Young Media Influencer of the Year’.

The award is organized by the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, with strong support from the Ministry for Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, TV BRICS, and other international organizations. It offers a unique platform for young leaders to gain global recognition, connect with influential networks, and be celebrated for their meaningful contributions to society.

Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), the Garnet platform offers personalized learning paths for entrepreneurship and income generation by assessing users’ strengths, Mehr news agency reported.

Hitherto, 60,000 individuals have completed the course on Garnet platform, with over 10,000 users attending lectures and workshops, free of charge.

In February, Hosna Salimi, a student of the Faculty of World Studies at University of Tehran, was named the ‘Young Researcher of the Year’ in BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award 2025, held on January 24-26 in Kazan, Russia.

Over 400 participants from 13 countries including Iran, India, China, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Brazil, Ethiopia, Tajikistan, and Russia competed against each other, IRNA reported.

The jury chose 10 winners in five nominations including ‘Media Influencer of the Year’, ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year’, ‘Public Diplomacy Project of the Year’, ‘Researcher of the Year’, ‘Eco-initiative of the Year’.

Candidates in the “Young Researcher of the Year” nomination are authors of scientific research in the fields of history, education, art, information technology (IT), law, philosophy, and finance.

The Award aims to identify talented young people and recognize the contribution of young leaders of the BRICS and SCO countries to socially significant areas, attract young people to cooperation, and provide them with opportunities for self-realization in the BRICS and SCO countries.