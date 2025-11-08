First scheduled freight train from Russia arrives at Iran’s Aprin dry port

TEHRAN – The first scheduled freight train from Russia arrived at Iran’s Aprin dry port on Saturday, marking a key milestone in expanding trade ties between Tehran and Moscow and paving the way for regular rail services connecting Iran, Russia, and Central Asian countries.

The train, carrying 62 forty-foot containers of paper products, pulp, and related goods destined for Iran and Iraq, began its journey about 900 kilometers north of Moscow.

It crossed Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan before entering Iran via the Incheh Borun border and reached Aprin after a 12-day trip.

The operation required close coordination among railways, customs, freight forwarders, and cargo owners along the route and is viewed as a major achievement for the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

Morteza Jafari, deputy head of commerce and operations at the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, said 30 freight trains have arrived at Aprin since June, when the first service from China reached the port.

He added that Iran aims to expand such operations and position itself as a regional hub for exports, imports, and transit within the CIS region.

Oleg Poleev, CEO of Russian Railways Logistics, noted that logistics development depends on both economic and political factors.

He said the Moscow–Bandar Abbas route, which once took much longer and cost more, now takes just 15 days thanks to cooperation among Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

He described Aprin as a strategically located terminal at the intersection of major corridors, with strong potential for future growth.

On November 3, Iran and Russia agreed to establish a joint transport task force and launch a digital single window system between Tehran and Moscow to address logistical challenges and boost bilateral trade, a senior Iranian transport official said.

According to Mehdi Asadi, head of logistics and multimodal transport at Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, the two initiatives aim to streamline customs procedures, enhance transparency, and facilitate trade operations between the two countries.

Asadi said the agreement followed recent talks between Iranian and Russian transport officials, during which the two sides discussed shipping challenges in the Caspian Sea, obstacles along the eastern branch of the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC), and trade imbalances.

He added that the creation of a permanent joint working group would allow regular meetings to monitor progress and coordinate solutions.

Both sides, Asadi noted, demonstrated strong commitment to overcoming current barriers and expanding transport capacity between Iran and Russia.

EF/MA