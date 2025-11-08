Tehran to hold Children and Adolescent Tourism Exhibition

TEHRAN-- Investing in children's tourism leads to increased creativity and field education for children. The Children and Adolescent Tourism Exhibition will be held from November 10 to 14 at Tehran's Milad Tower.

Zhivar Tourism Group, focusing on developing the concept of ‘child and family-oriented tourism’, is participating in Children's Tourism Exhibition, sedayemiras.ir reported.

It will unveil its latest plans in the field of educational trips, ecotourism and creative tourism for children.

The group announced that, with the slogan ‘Travel is a life class’, it is trying to turn the travel experience into a tool for learning, developing social skills and strengthening the family relationships.

This group has introduced new approaches to the country's tourism industry by designing ‘father and son’ and ‘mother and daughter’ tours, holding ‘nature-oriented training camps’ and ‘children's creativity workshops’.

Mohsen Ghaderi, CEO of Zhivar Tourism Group, said that the purpose of participating in this exhibition is to expand the culture of educational tourism, create interaction between the children's activists, educators and those involved in the tourism industry, and introduce new methods of education through experience.

He added that Zhivar's booth at the Children's Tourism Exhibition will host children and their parents and offer visitors new ways of learning in travel, educational games, and family activities.

Ghaderi declared children's tourism an investment in the issue of greater awareness and creativity of children in the future, adding that Zhivar Tourism Group sees its mission in creating a link between travel, education, and creativity, and hopes to create an inspiring model for the new generation of tourists by developing this field in Iran.

“We believe that travel is not just fun, but an opportunity to learn, discover and develop life skills in children. That is why we have designed and presented a series of educational tours, nature tours and family programs with the focus on learning through experience.”

He added that visitors will be introduced to a new model of travel; a journey that is a combination of play, education and connection with nature for every child. Father-son, mother-daughter tours, creativity workshops and adventure programs are part of Zhivar's new projects, which are implemented in collaboration with child psychologists and creative educators.

Attending the Tehran Children's Tourism Exhibition is aimed at developing educational tourism in Iran and striving to build a future in which travel is a bridge between family, education and creativity.

KD

