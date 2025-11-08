Echoes of the past: Early Sassanian natural mummy on public display

A remarkable archaeological discovery made by miners in Iran’s Zanjan province three decades ago has, after extensive scientific investigation, been confirmed as the naturally preserved remains of a man from the early Sassanian Empire.

The discovery took place in January 1993 within the Douzlakh salt mine near the village of Chehrabad, when workers extracting salt unearthed a striking collection of human remains and personal artifacts — including a human head with a beard and long hair, a foot still inside a leather boot, a section of chest, and several personal belongings.

Among the associated items were a knife with its sheath, a pair of shorts, an earring, and a small bag. All finds were carefully recovered and transferred to the National Museum of Iran for protection and study.

Over the next thirty years, a multidisciplinary team of scientists conducted advanced tests — including radiocarbon dating, CT scanning, and isotopic analysis — to build a detailed picture of the individual’s life and death.

Radiocarbon dating placed the man’s lifetime firmly in the early Sassanian period, between 220 and 390 CE, spanning the reigns of Ardashir I to Bahram IV.

The cause of death appears to have been a sudden and catastrophic accident. X-ray analysis of the remarkably preserved skull revealed multiple severe fractures to the cranium and jaw, consistent with injuries caused by a collapsing mine roof.

The pattern of trauma strongly suggests the man was killed instantly in a mining accident. The dry, saline conditions of the salt mine acted as a powerful natural preservative, and CT scans even confirmed the extraordinary survival of portions of brain tissue within the skull.

Further isotopic analysis of the remains indicates a diet rich in dairy and meat products, suggesting the man was a local inhabitant whose livelihood was closely tied to the region’s pastoral economy.

Researchers have also proposed an intriguing possibility: the recovered head, foot, and chest sections may not belong to a single individual, but could represent remains from two or more persons — adding another layer of mystery to this significant discovery.

Today, the public has a rare opportunity to encounter this ancient miner firsthand. The Chehrabad salt mummy is a centerpiece of the National Museum of Iran’s major new exhibition, “Narrators of Ancient Iran: A Selection of Objects from the National Museum.”

One of the largest exhibitions ever held by the museum, it runs until November 22 and features hundreds of artifacts. Visitors can view the mummy and other priceless objects from Saturday to Wednesday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and on Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The Chehrabad salt mummy offers a unique window into the lives of ordinary people during the Sassanian era — revealing intimate insights into their labor, diet, and the sudden tragedies that shaped their existence.

