Revival of Cheshmeh-Ali site a national will, deputy minister says

TEHRAN-- Revival of Cheshmeh-Ali site is not just a local demand, but rather a national will of the Iranian people to preserve the historical identity of Rey, southern Tehran, said Deputy Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Darabi.

Speaking on the sidelines of hist visit to Cheshmeh-Ali historical site on Saturday, he told IRNA that Cheshmeh-Ali is one of the oldest human settlements in southern Tehran, which has played an important role in the life and formation of the civilization of Rey and the current capital of Iran over the centuries.

He said: “Revival of Cheshmeh-Ali doesn’t only mean to return the water to it. Rather, it is an effort to return the historical identity and cultural spirit of Rey inhabitants. Today, all administrative bodies, from Municipality and Subway Company to service institutions, should act to finalize this project.”

The Subway Company has been committed to supply the required credit and revive the water flow route to give a new life to the Cheshmeh-Ali site, he added.

He continued: “Rey is of high importance in Iranian history. It is a city which is home to many poets, intellectuals and ancient memorials. Currently, Ministry of Cultural Heritage is preparing a dossier for possible registration of Rey city on UNESCO World Heritage List. “

Darabi added: “Our colleagues in Tehran Cultural Heritage Department with cooperation of specialized universities and scientific advisors are considering technical studies for compiling Rey dossier. We hope that this precious goal will be reached with support of local and national institutions by the next year.”

He also pointed to the necessity to revive the old bazaar of Rey and restoration of historical textures surrounding Shah Abdol Azim Shrine and said: “The cultural heritage is not mere monuments and walls. It also gives identity to the generations.”

Located near an ancient spring, Cheshmeh-Ali lies in the historical city of Rey. The mound, approximately seven meters high, is situated next to remnants of the Islamic city walls of Rey, which reach 15 meters in height.

Cheshmeh-Ali is a historical and recreational spot located in the south of Tehran and north of Rey as the history of settlement in the latter goes down to the 3rd millennium BC.

Rey is one of the oldest cities in the central Iranian plateau with a history of human settlement that stretches over 8,000 years, according to Qadir Afrovand, the director of Rey National Heritage Base.

The history of Rey, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica is featured in the Avesta (the original document of Zoroastrianism, an Iranian religion) as a sacred place, and it is also mentioned in the book of Tobit, of the biblical Apocrypha, and by classical authors.

