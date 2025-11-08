Iranian Carpet Art Day marked at Tehran’s embassy in Berlin

TEHRAN — Iranian Carpet Art Day was celebrated in the conference hall of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin, attended by several ambassadors and diplomats based in Germany, along with enthusiasts of authentic Iranian culture and art.

According to ISNA, during the ceremony, Iran’s ambassador to Germany, Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, described the Iranian carpet as a symbol of art, patience, and the refined taste of the Iranian people, emphasizing its significant role in introducing Iran’s rich culture to the world.

Referring to the role of Persian carpets in strengthening historical relations between Iran and Germany, he called the establishment of the joint Iranian-German Carpet House an opportunity to enhance and facilitate cooperation in this field.

In a video message to the event, Zahra Kamani, head of the Iran National Carpet Center, highlighted the historical, artistic, and economic importance of Iranian handmade carpets and the long-standing presence of Iranian carpet producers in Germany. She also noted the ongoing efforts of Iranian artists and weavers to preserve both the authenticity and innovation of this ancient art.

Exquisite carpets from various regions of Iran were displayed at the event, showcasing the country’s cultural and artistic diversity and attracting a warm reception from participants.

A workshop on Iranian carpet design, conducted by two renowned masters, and the screening of a short film featuring the beauty of Iranian carpets were among the other highlights of the program.

At the end of the ceremony, some guests tied symbolic “knots of friendship” on a carpet, representing the cultural bond and friendship between the two nations.

The Iranian carpet, one of the most recognizable symbols of Iranian culture and art, has long been regarded worldwide as an emblem of taste, creativity, and patience. Germany has traditionally been a major center for Iranian carpet traders and merchants in Europe.

Carpet weaving remains widespread across Iran, with cities such as Tabriz, Isfahan, and Kashan particularly renowned for their craftsmanship.

KD