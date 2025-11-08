Over 700 domestic, foreign firms to attend Iran’s electricity industry exhibit

TEHRAN – The 25th Iran International Electricity Exhibition will be held from November 11 to 14 at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds, featuring 577 Iranian and 115 foreign companies.

The event, held annually after the peak summer demand season, serves as a major platform for public and private sector players in Iran’s strategic electricity industry to explore new opportunities for cooperation and innovation.

Running alongside the 15th International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition, this year’s edition will showcase the latest technologies in smart systems, energy storage batteries, and advanced solar panels.

It will also provide a venue for scientific collaboration between universities, knowledge-based firms, and major industries to align Iran’s energy infrastructure with global clean energy trends.

