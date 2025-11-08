Israeli airstrikes kill two in Lebanon despite truce

Two brothers have been killed in an Israeli air raid on a vehicle between the southeastern Lebanese towns of Ain Ata and Shebaa, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency, in the latest flagrant violation of a one-year-old ceasefire.

In a separate attack on Saturday, an Israeli drone struck a car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, injuring seven people, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health Affairs said. Two missiles struck the vehicle in the densely populated area, Al Jazeera reported.

Another Israeli drone attack, the third strike of the day, later hit a car in the Baraachit area, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

A photo shared by the agency showed smoke rising over blazing wreckage on a road following the attack, which it reported caused an unknown number of casualties.

Israel’s military claimed the attacks were aimed at Hezbollah targets, without providing evidence.

Despite the November 2024 truce, Israel has continued near-daily attacks on its northern neighbor while maintaining forces in areas around the south.

Hezbollah maintains that it remains committed to the truce but insists it will not disarm while Israel occupies Lebanese territory and continues its attacks.