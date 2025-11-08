From Azzurri glory to Persian ambition: Gagliardi joins Iran’s coaching staff

TEHRAN - In a significant move aimed at elevating its tactical depth and international profile, the Football Federation of Iran has appointed Italian coach Antonio Gagliardi, a former analyst and assistant at Juventus and the Italian national team, as assistant coach to Amir Ghalenoei in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 42-year-old tactician, celebrated for his analytical brilliance and contribution to Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph under Roberto Mancini, will bring over 15 years of elite-level experience to Team Melli’s technical setup.

His arrival follows weeks of speculation, confirmed through a report by renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that Gagliardi “will work with Iran as an assistant coach before taking his first steps as a head coach after the World Cup.”

Gagliardi’s career trajectory reflects a rare blend of data-driven analysis and tactical innovation. Having started his professional journey with the Azzurri in 2008, he served under some of Italy’s most respected managers, Cesare Prandelli, Antonio Conte, Gian Piero Ventura, Luigi Di Biagio, and Roberto Mancini. His detailed match insights and positional analytics were instrumental in Italy’s dynamic transformation from a defensively rigid side to one of Europe’s most modern, possession-oriented teams during Euro 2020.

Beyond his national team tenure, Gagliardi has also worked alongside Andrea Pirlo at Juventus, contributed to technical development at Parma, and collaborated with Roberto Mancini once again during his recent spell with the Saudi Arabian national team.

His move to Iran signifies both an ambitious step for the country’s football project and a bold new chapter for the Italian strategist. According to Italian outlets Tuttomercatoweb and Goal Italia, the federation sought Gagliardi’s expertise to “enhance Iran’s analytical and tactical sophistication” ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The addition of Gagliardi, following the earlier appointment of fellow Italian assistant Antonio Manicone, marks a strategic commitment by Iran to blend domestic experience with European tactical intelligence. Observers believe the collaboration could reshape Iran’s football identity, combining Ghalenoei’s pragmatic style with Gagliardi’s analytical precision.

While Romano’s hint that Gagliardi might pursue a head coaching role after the World Cup has fueled speculation about his long-term future, for now, his focus remains clear: helping Iran achieve their most competitive and tactically advanced World Cup campaign to date.

With Gagliardi’s arrival, Team Melli take a decisive step toward bridging the gap between traditional grit and modern tactical excellence, a partnership of passion and precision that could redefine Iran’s footballing ambitions on the world stage.