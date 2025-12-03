IRGC to launch naval maneuvers across key maritime zones in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – The IRGC Navy announced on Tuesday that it will begin a large-scale military exercise, codenamed “Eghtedar” (Power), across several key maritime zones starting on Wednesday.

The two-day drill will be held in the Persian Gulf, the trio Islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman, according to a statement released by the force’s Public Relations Office.

The Eghtedar exercise is being conducted in commemoration of Commander Mohammad Nazeri, a senior IRGC naval figure who was killed in the line of duty. The drill is expected to include a range of naval operations and coordinated maneuvers aimed at demonstrating the IRGC Navy’s readiness and operational capabilities in strategic waterways.

The announcement coincides with another major military event currently underway in Iran. The IRGC Ground Forces are hosting the “Sahand-2025 Joint Counterterrorism Exercise,” a multinational drill involving member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The exercise focuses on counterterrorism coordination, joint operational planning, and combined military readiness.

Most SCO member countries have already deployed their units and begun participating in the Sahand-2025 series of operations, which are being held in northwestern Iran. The joint drills, which form part of broader regional security cooperation within the SCO framework, are scheduled to conclude on December 5.