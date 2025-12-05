Iran stages second major naval drill since war with Israel

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has launched a large-scale military exercise in the Persian Gulf, unveiling advanced AI-enhanced defensive and offensive systems in what marks the country’s second major naval drill since it fought a war against the U.S. and Israel in June.

The exercise began Thursday, with the IRGC emphasizing heightened intelligence readiness and the resolve and preparedness of its naval forces to confront any threat. During the drill, IRGC naval units issued warnings to U.S. vessels operating in the area, signaling a clear message of deterrence.

Advanced air-defense systems—including the Nawab, Majid, and Misagh platforms—were deployed under electronic warfare conditions. According to Iranian military officials, the systems used artificial intelligence to identify aerial and maritime targets within fractions of a second and strike them with high accuracy.

Codenamed Shahid Mohammad Nazeri, the exercise spans wide sections of the Persian Gulf, including Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Siri islands, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman.

Nazeri, for whom the drill is named, previously commanded IRGC Navy special forces and is known domestically for his role in the January 12, 2016 capture of 10 U.S. Navy sailors who entered Iranian territorial waters.

On August, Iran Navy showcased its formidable and expanding military capabilities during the "Sustainable Power 1404" missile exercise, conducted across the strategic northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, said the force maintains “continuous intelligence dominance” across the Persian Gulf and leverages this oversight in a structured manner during exercises.

“In this drill, we carry out subsurface, surface, and aerial monitoring,” he said. “We have permanent intelligence dominance, but in exercises we employ it purposefully, defining its paths and directions and determining how operations should unfold.”

At the same time, Iran is pursuing enhancements to its defense capabilities across all areas. Chief Commander of Iran’s Army [Artesh], Major General Amir Hatami, told members of Parliament’s Planning, Budget, and Accounting Commission on Thursday that Iran has “not wasted a moment” in enhancing its military capabilities.

Hatami said safeguarding the Islamic Republic is inseparable from preserving Iran’s independence and territorial integrity, adding, “The least harm to the Islamic system is harm to the independence and territorial integrity of our beloved country, Iran.”

Addressing longstanding tensions with the United States and Israel, Hatami said hostility from global arrogance has persisted since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and has intensified over time.

He referenced the recent 12-day war in June, saying Iran was in negotiations with the United States when Israel launched a sudden attack with U.S. support. According to Hatami, Israel’s June 13 assault killed senior Iranian commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. More than a week later, he said, the United States joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran’s armed forces retaliated by striking strategic targets across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in West Asia.

Hatami said the attacks against Iran were intended to cripple its nuclear, missile, and defense programs and eliminate key commanders as part of a broader effort to topple the Islamic Republic. He asserted that Iran “won the war” because its adversaries failed to achieve their objectives.

He added that Israel views Iran as an existential threat, stating: “Since the war, we have not wasted a single moment in strengthening our defense capabilities and enhancing our military readiness. Becoming stronger has been our top priority.”

While Iranian officials say the country’s military response has established a deterrent balance, analysts warn that any renewed confrontation could expand into the maritime domain—particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf is the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. Roughly 20 percent of global oil supplies—some 17 to 18 million barrels per day—pass through the strait, along with significant liquefied natural gas exports, especially from Qatar.

Experts caution that any disruption could trigger a rapid spike in energy prices and destabilize global markets. Some forecasts suggest oil prices could surge by up to 80 percent within the first week of a closure, with industries worldwide facing shutdowns within days due to fuel shortages.

Military sources in Tehran say Iran is closely monitoring the movements of U.S. and Israeli forces in the region. Officials have hinted that if hostilities escalate, Tehran may consider restricting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as part of its defensive strategy.