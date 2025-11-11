Iran’s war room chief visits Persian Gulf islands as threats of aggression loom

TEHRAN – Iran’s war room chief has stepped up inspections of Iran’s southern islands and naval installations in the Persian Gulf, underscoring Tehran’s readiness to counter any potential aggression amid rising regional tensions with the United States and Israel.

During his visit to Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, Bu Musa, and Siri islands on Tuesday, Major General Gholam-Ali Abdollahi, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s top war command center, said Iran’s defensive readiness across its islands and coastal territories has reached an unprecedented level.

“Readiness across Iran’s islands has increased compared to before, and we are fully prepared to confront any threat in defense of our land and sea borders,” he said.

He added that security is now firmly established throughout Iran’s islands and coastal regions, particularly in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf waters, emphasizing that operational units are “fully capable of responding swiftly to any hostile act.”

Major General Abdollahi noted that the Iranian Armed Forces have made significant progress in operational and technical capacities, stating that “the country’s defense power today is greater than ever before.”

His remarks followed a series of high-profile visits by senior military officials to southern Iran.

Last month, Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, traveled to Hormozgan Province to inspect naval assault units of both the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reviewing their defensive and offensive capabilities.

In a similar tour, Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Ground Force, visited operational units of the IRGC Navy stationed on Persian Gulf islands.

“The IRGC Navy is well-equipped and fully ready to confront any hostile move by the enemy,” Pakpour said during the inspection.

These successive visits, analysts say, reflect Iran’s close monitoring of regional developments and its preparedness to safeguard its maritime sovereignty at a time of heightened instability in the West Asia.

Tensions have remained high since June, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes targeting Iranian nuclear and defense sites.

While Iran’s response established a deterrent equilibrium, military observers warn that a renewed round of confrontation could extend to the sea, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

Located at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most vital energy chokepoint, with roughly 20 percent of global oil—around 17 to 18 million barrels per day—passing through its narrow waters. It also serves as a key route for liquefied natural gas exports, especially from Qatar.

Experts say that any disruption or closure of the strait could trigger an immediate surge in oil prices and destabilize global energy markets. Some forecasts estimate that oil prices could rise by as much as 80 percent in the first week of a closure, with global industries facing shutdowns within days as energy supplies dwindle.

Military sources in Tehran have emphasized that Iran is carefully monitoring all movements by U.S. and Israeli forces in the region. Officials have also hinted that, should aggression intensify, Tehran may consider restricting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as part of its defensive measures.