Iran tests missile with range beyond length of Persian Gulf in latest naval drill

TEHRAN – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGC Navy) says a domestically produced missile with a range exceeding the length of the Persian Gulf was test-fired during a recent naval drill.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, said in a televised interview that the “Eghtedar” (Power) exercise, held in recent days in the Persian Gulf, Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Siri islands, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman, achieved all of its planned objectives.

“In this drill, we showcased part of the IRGC Navy’s capabilities, including our missile systems such as air-defense and surface-to-surface missiles,” he said.

Referring to the roughly 1,375-kilometer length of the Persian Gulf, Tangsiri added: “In this exercise, we used a missile with a range greater than the length of the Persian Gulf, produced by the IRGC Navy, which has unique features, including the ability to receive commands after launch.”

He stressed that all systems used in the drill were domestically made. “Another missile employed in the exercise was a new ballistic missile with very high accuracy. I will not name it, but our enemies saw its precision,” he said.

Asked whether these missiles can engage warships belonging to certain countries that carry numerous fighter jets and are equipped with defensive shields, Tangsiri replied: “We used weapons on the surface, below the surface and above the surface, and their purpose is exactly this.”

Challenging claims that it is impossible to approach such warships, he said: “That is absolutely not the case. There have been times when we got close to them and even marked their vessel, but they did not see us.”

Referring to recently released aerial footage of a U.S. warship monitored by IRGC Navy drones, he said: “We maintain full surveillance and control across the entire Persian Gulf, and our capabilities allow us to completely monitor the Americans.”

In response to a question on whether foreign warships entering Iranian territorial waters would be escorted out, Tangsiri said: “They do not enter our waters, nor even waters under our supervision. If they do, incidents like the capture of 10 American sailors, or another four Americans, or the two other cases in which we detained British forces, will be repeated.”

Asked about the possibility of a conflict expanding to the sea, he said Iran is prepared. “I am not a political figure and I have nothing to do with politics. I am a military man. I study the enemy’s mindset and hostility and its presence in the region, and I prepare myself on that basis. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also constantly instructs the armed forces to maintain full readiness.”

Tangsiri concluded with a warning: “The people of Iran should know that we have no reservations in dealing with the enemy. Plainly speaking, if the enemies seek to infringe upon this nation’s assets, upon what the martyrs have entrusted to us, and upon our national interests, they will certainly be dealt a harsh blow.”

While Iranian officials say the country’s military response to June war has established a deterrent balance, analysts warn that any renewed confrontation could expand into the maritime domain—particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf is the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. Roughly 20 percent of global oil supplies—some 17 to 18 million barrels per day—pass through the strait, along with significant liquefied natural gas exports, especially from Qatar.