Mehr Media Group shines in Moscow, named as international Expert of the Year 2025

TEHRAN- In a distinguished ceremony held in Moscow on Tuesday, the Mehr Media Group has been recognized among the top three international winners at the 14th edition of the Expert of the Year 2025 awards.

This accolade underscores Mehr’s influential role in fostering media cooperation between Iran and BRICS member countries.

The award event, which gathered media experts, industry leaders, economic officials, and prominent figures from 12 countries including Iran, India, and Brazil, celebrated outstanding projects across 16 categories. The Expert of the Year Award honors specialists introducing innovative ideas and groundbreaking initiatives in economics, media, public management, culture, industry, and social activities—often operating behind the scenes but significantly impacting national development and international collaboration.

Supported by TV BRICS, the prestigious award has evolved from a national recognition into a prominent global platform, featuring participants from around the world. The event’s final statement is published in six languages, emphasizing its international scope and inclusivity. It has become a vital venue for showcasing professional excellence and fostering partnerships across borders.

This year, Mehr Media Group’s active engagement in enhancing media diplomacy, analytical content production, and truthful representation of Iran-Russia relations earned it a place among the top international contenders. The jury commended the group’s efforts in broadening the narrative of Tehran–Moscow cooperation and highlighting the cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, the CEO of Mehr Media Group (which consists of Mehr News Agency and English-language daily Tehran Times), expressed his satisfaction via a video message, emphasizing that the award reflects Iran’s effective media efforts to portray a realistic image of Tehran–Moscow relations. He highlighted the group’s role since 2023 as a media partner of TV BRICS, actively working to depict Iran’s rich cultural and historical bonds with Russia.

Rahmati also noted the strategic importance of media in countering Western narratives and stressed the significance of collaborative efforts supported by TV BRICS to deliver accurate portrayals of participating nations’ capacities and partnerships. "Our participation aligns with our social responsibility and our commitment to strengthening international understanding," he added.

In the International Projects category, one of the notable winners was Masoud Ahmadvand, Iran's cultural attaché in Russia, who was awarded for his project “Patterns of Friendship,” an exhibition that showcased Iran’s cultural heritage through artworks by Russian artists. This project received high praise from the jury for its role in fostering cultural diplomacy.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Expert Award team for their decision, as well as our wonderful colleagues from TV BRICS, who actively cooperate with the Embassy of Iran and the Cultural Representation,” said Ahmadvand accepting his award.

“For us, receiving this award is of great value, and we are proud to have received it from a professional team. This will become an additional motivation for us to organize the second phase of the festival on an even larger scale and to put more effort into strengthening cultural ties between Iran and Russia,” he noted.

International laureates also featured Sonu Saini of Jawaharlal Nehru University, for bridging Russian and Indian cultural exchanges through translation projects; Nigerian documentary filmmaker Amazing-Grace Ajayi, recognized for promoting intercultural dialogue via cinema; and Amjad Othman, regional media advisor, for advancing objective regional coverage.

The Expert of the Year Award, established in 2012, aims to recognize individuals and projects that introduce innovative solutions across various sectors. Since 2024, TV BRICS has partnered as the official media supporter, further amplifying the award’s global reach.

As Iran continues to strengthen its media presence and international collaborations, Mehr Media Group’s achievement in Moscow affirms its vital role in shaping the narrative of Iran’s cultural and diplomatic engagement on the global stage.

SAB/



