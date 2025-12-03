SCO anti-terror drill enters critical phase

TEHRAN – A multinational military exercise taking place in Iran was preparing to enter its most important phase Wednesday, with the hosts hailing it as an important sign of cooperation toward ensuring regional security and peace.

The Sahand 2025 joint anti-terrorism drill began in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province earlier this week and is set to wrap up Friday. It is being held under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework, with the participation of special and operational units from all ten SCO member states: Iran, China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. In exclusive interviews with the Tehran Times, senior Iranian commanders overseeing the exercise outlined its strategic objectives and operational scope.

Brigadier General Vali Ma'dani Zadeh, the drill commander and Deputy of Operations for the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, emphasized the drill's significance following recent regional conflicts. He stated it acts as a counter-narrative to Western, particularly American, geopolitical narratives on terrorism. "In the past 47 years, while Iran has been the biggest victim of terrorism, it has been labeled by some Western countries, including the U.S., as a supporter of terrorism," he stated.

The U.S. says Iran’s support of regional Resistance groups fighting Israeli occupation and expansionism amounts to support of terrorism. Meanwhile, multiple former American officials have said in recent years that Washington funded notorious terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS for years. Notably, the West recently introduced a man who used to be the second-in-command of Daesh and the head of an al-Qaeda branch during the terror group’s growing insurgency in the 2010s as a man who can “rebuild” Syria and create a democratic country. Forces led by the former terrorist leader toppled Bashar al-Assad’s government in December of 2024.

Regarding other reasons for the ongoing drill's significance, General Ma'dani Zadeh noted the collective weight of the SCO. “SCO members represent a quarter of the world's landmass and nearly half its population. Our cooperation can significantly increase security around the world.”

In separate remarks to the Tehran Times, the operational commander of the exercise, Brigadier General Noshad Abdari, provided details on the drill's tactical execution. He is also the commander of the IRGC Ground Force’s Imam Hassan Brigade, a special unit that focuses on combating terrorism.

"Terrorism knows no borders, but our will is higher than terrorism... Wherever the phenomenon of terrorism emerges, right there we will darken the days of the terrorists," he explained, adding that the main live-fire phase of the exercise will involve complex joint maneuvers. Among these, two will be held with Belarus and Uzbekistan. "We will carry out two joint tasks with the teams from Belarus and Uzbekistan, which include hostage rescue operations and clearing border areas.” The focus is on practical counter-terrorism and stabilization scenarios, the commander further stated.

The previous joint SCO drill was conducted in 2024 in China, which Iran attended as an observer. "Future drills will see our strong presence, like this year,” General Abdari declared. Iran gained full membership of the SCO in July 2024. The organization was formed in 2001.