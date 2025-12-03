Kafka’s “Letter to His Father” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of Czech writer Franz Kafka’s book “Letter to His Father” has recently been published by Kharazmi Publications in Tehran.

Faramarz Behzad the translators of the book first released in 1919.

Franz Kafka penned a poignant and confrontational letter to his father, Hermann, which has since become known as "Letter to His Father" (German: "Brief an den Vater"). This seminal work offers a profound insight into the complex and often tumultuous relationship between the two men.

As documented by Kafka's biographer, Max Brod, the letter was given to Kafka's mother with the instruction that she deliver it to his father. However, this assignment was never fulfilled, and the original manuscript, comprising 45 typewritten pages with extensive handwritten corrections, remained unpublished.

The letter was first translated into English by Ernst Kaiser and Eithne Wilkins and published by Schocken Books in 1954 as part of the collection "Dearest Father: Stories and Other Writings". A bilingual edition followed in 1966. More recently, a new translation by Hannah and Richard Sieburth has been published, offering readers a fresh and nuanced understanding of this pivotal work.

Franz Kafka (1883 –1924) was a prominent Czech-born writer who authored in the German language. Born into a middle-class Jewish family in Prague, then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Kafka is regarded as a major figure in 20th-century literature.

His works blend elements of realism and the fantastical, often depicting isolated protagonists confronting bizarre, surreal situations and oppressive bureaucratic systems. The term "Kafkaesque" has entered common usage to describe such disorienting and oppressive scenarios.

His most famous works include the novella “The Metamorphosis” (1915) and the novels “The Trial” (1924) and “The Castle” (1926). Kafka's influence extends across various disciplines, impacting artists, philosophers, filmmakers, and cultural theorists.

Despite his literary success, Kafka trained as a lawyer and worked in legal and insurance jobs, which created internal conflict given his true passion for writing.

During his lifetime, only a few works were published, including “Contemplation” (1912) and “A Country Doctor” (1919). He maintained a strained relationship with his father, to whom he wrote numerous letters.

Kafka died at age 40 from tuberculosis, relatively unknown at the time. Besides his novels and stories, he is also celebrated for his aphorisms and fables, often combining dark themes with moments of humor, and his writings are sometimes seen as prophetic of future totalitarian regimes.

SAB/