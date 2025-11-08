Turkey issues genocide arrest warrant against Netanyahu, top Israeli officials

An Istanbul court on Friday issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza and against the Global Sumud Flotilla vessel that was seized in October, Anadolu reported.

The warrants were issued upon the request of the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office, which said in a statement that as a result of the systematic genocide and crimes against humanity committed by Israel in Gaza to date, tens of thousands of people, including women and children, have lost their lives.

Recalling that six-year-old Hind Rajab was killed with 335 bullets by Israeli soldiers on Jan. 29, 2024, the statement said: “Since Oct. 7, 2023, such actions have continued to escalate daily. The Oct. 17, 2023 attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital claimed 500 lives; on Feb. 29, 2024, Israeli soldiers deliberately destroyed medical equipment; on Mar. 21, 2025, the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital was bombed; many other health facilities were also attacked similarly; Gaza was placed under blockade, and victims were denied access to humanitarian aid.”

The statement noted that this situation drew wide attention from the international community, and that activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla had set sail toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid but were attacked by the Israeli navy in international waters.