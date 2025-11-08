Haaretz details Israel’s costly campaign to reverse declining U.S. public support

TEHRAN – U.S. public support for Israel has been declining in recent years, a trend highlighted by a recent Haaretz report. Surveys show that negative views of Israel among Americans rose from 42 percent in 2022 to 53 percent by 2025. This decline spans political lines: even among young Republicans—traditionally reliable supporters—criticism of Israel is growing. Younger Evangelical Christians, who were once among Israel’s most steadfast allies, are increasingly skeptical, no longer offering automatic support.

The shift is reflected not only in surveys but in public activism. Across the United States, protests have emerged in response to the U.S. government’s continued support for Israel, including demonstrations in major cities and on university campuses calling for an end to military aid and a ceasefire in Gaza. The truce that took effect last month after two years of Israel’s brutal war in Gaza has been repeatedly violated by the regime. These demonstrations underscore the widening gap between popular opinion and political backing, creating a social context in which Israel’s influence campaigns are being deployed.

Despite these shifts in public sentiment, Israel continues to enjoy strong political backing in the United States. Congress and key policymakers maintain robust support, reflecting a persistent gap between public opinion and political alignment. Haaretz highlights how Israel’s U.S.-focused campaigns are designed to address this discrepancy, using sophisticated strategies to maintain influence among historically supportive constituencies.

U.S. influence operations

Haaretz details Israel’s extensive U.S.-based public diplomacy efforts. The government has channeled millions through intermediaries such as Havas Media to hire firms linked to the Republican Party and Evangelical networks. Campaigns include the production of thousands of digital content pieces per month, influencer engagement, and targeted outreach designed to shape opinion among millions of Americans. These campaigns illustrate a calculated response to declining support, signaling a new, technologically sophisticated phase in Israel’s international communications strategy.

Targeting Evangelical communities

A particular focus of Israel’s efforts has been Evangelical Christians, whose historically strong support has been weakening. Proposed campaigns described in Haaretz filings included strategies such as church-targeted messaging, digital campaigns, and outreach to Christian students, aiming to counter perceived declines in support and reinforce pro-Israel narratives. While some of these measures were not implemented, their very planning demonstrates the high level of strategic attention Israel is placing on U.S. religious constituencies.

Digital influence and AI

The report also highlights Israel’s interest in influencing online narratives. Contracts such as those with Clock Tower X included plans to shape discourse not only through social media and search engines but also within AI-driven platforms. This represents a shift from traditional “search engine optimization” toward actively framing discussions on AI chatbots, demonstrating Israel’s recognition of new technological avenues for public diplomacy.

Influencers and media engagement

Israel has also invested in influencer campaigns, bringing American figures to Israel to produce content supportive of Israeli perspectives. Projects like the “Esther Project” involve recruiting social media personalities to post regularly on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and X. These campaigns indicate a multi-layered approach combining traditional media, celebrity influence, and digital targeting to maintain U.S. support.

Haaretz’s reporting underscores a tension between declining U.S. public support for Israel and the extensive, well-funded campaigns designed to maintain influence. Even as historically loyal constituencies express growing skepticism, and public demonstrations reflect widespread dissent, Israel continues to rely on high-level strategic efforts—spanning digital media, influencers, and AI—to shape perceptions abroad. The campaigns reveal the limits of traditional diplomatic appeal in the face of changing public opinion and demonstrate a deliberate, technologically advanced attempt to manage Israel’s image in the United States.