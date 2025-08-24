Iran stands firm against US pressure for obedience

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended a public mourning ceremony that commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) on Sunday. He delivered a speech some point during the event, where he spoke about the 12-day U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran, and promised that Iranians will continue to resist U.S. pressure to subjugate them.

The Leader began his speech by offering condolences over the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza, and then explained that the nation's steadfastness during the recent Imposed War brought special magnificence and increased honor to the Iranian people in the eyes of the world. He asked: "What is truly the reason for the continuous hostility of all U.S. governments toward Iran over the past 45 years?"

In response, he added: "In the past, they concealed this reason under pretexts such as terrorism, human rights, women's issues, and democracy. The gentleman currently in power in America has revealed their true objective. He said their confrontation with Iran is because they want Iran to obey America’s commands, meaning, in reality, they want the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic system to submit to their commands."

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of deeply understanding this sinister American goal, stating: "They want Iran, with its great history, and its people, with all their honor and glory, to obey the U.S."

The Leader reminded: "Those who argue, 'Why don’t you hold direct negotiations with America and resolve your issues?' – in my opinion, they too are only seeing what’s on the surface. That is not the essence of the matter. This is not a matter that can be resolved."

He described the statements and actions of American officials to subdue and force the Iranian nation into obedience as an insult to Iranians and emphasized: "The Iranian nation feels deeply offended by such a grave insult, and it will stand with all its might against anyone who has such a wrongful expectation of it."

Ayatollah Khamenei further emphasized: "The U.S. incited and aided the Zionist regime to attack Iran and finish the job. They had no idea that Iran, in response, would strike a blow so powerful that it would make them regret it."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, referring to the gathering of a group of American mercenaries in Europe one day after the start of the war, stated: "They were so delusional and confident in achieving their vile goals that just one day after the attack began, they held a meeting to appoint the next government and even designated a monarch."

Referring to the presence of an Iranian among those individuals, he declared: "That Iranian who works against his own country in favor of Jews, Zionism, and America is such a pathetic person."

Ayatollah Khamenei described the naive assumption of a rift between the people and the system as one of the delusions of the enemies and their mercenaries, stating: "The Iranian nation, by standing alongside the Armed Forces, the government, and the system, delivered a powerful blow against all of them."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the demonstration of strength by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic as a pivotal development that altered strategic equations, adding: "We and all the people of Iran thank the armed forces for their great work, and henceforth, Iran's capabilities and the strength of its armed forces will only grow day by day."

He further stated: "Despite these hostilities over the past 45 years, the Islamic Republic has grown stronger every day, and the enemy has realized that the way to push back the Islamic Republic is not through harsh tools and methods but by creating discord and division within the country."

In the continuation of his remarks, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the Zionist regime as the most hated regime and government in the world among nations and noted: "Today, even Western governments such as Britain and France, which have always supported the Zionist regime, condemn it—though these condemnations are merely verbal and useless."

He described the current crimes of the heads of the Zionist regime, such as killing children through starvation, depriving them of water, and shooting them in food distribution lines, as unprecedented in human history, stating: "We must stand against these disgusting crimes. Of course, standing with words and condemnations is useless; rather, we must act like the brave people of Yemen and ensure that all lifelines of aid to the Zionist regime are cut off."

Ayatollah Khamenei, expressing the preparedness of the Islamic Republic to take any possible action in this regard, expressed hope that Almighty God, by blessing the movement of the Iranian people and all justice-seeking people of the world, would uproot this deep and deadly cancer from the region and awaken Muslim nations and unite them.

He pointed to elements within the country who align with US and Zionist interests, as well as uninformed commentators, as the main actors creating discord and division within the country, adding: "Praise God, today, our country is united. Today, our people are united. There are differences of opinion – differences in political and social views exist – but in defending the system, in defending the country, and in standing against the enemy, the people today are united. This unity is to the detriment [of our enemies]. This unity blocks their invasions and attacks. This is what they want to destroy."

The Leader of the Revolution described the preservation of national unity as a collective duty and emphasized the necessity of supporting the country’s servants, especially the President.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that maintaining unity among "all members of the society," "the people and the government," "the officials of the system with one another," and "the people and the armed forces" is an absolute necessity. He added: "Signs and evidence indicate that today, the enemy is making its greatest efforts to undermine this harmony, solidarity, and cooperation."

