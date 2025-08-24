National quantum network to be launched by March 2026

TEHRAN – The first national quantum network is planned to be inaugurated by the beginning of the next Iranian Calendar year (March 21, 2026), an official with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has said.

Quantum technology is a rapidly growing field that serves as a fundamental pillar for the development of science, industry, safety, and information technology worldwide, Mehr news agency quoted Davood Ranjbar as saying.

Many countries like the U.S., China, Russia, and Germany have made significant investment in quantum technology. Now, Iran is making progress in the field by placing strategic projects on the agenda, he added.

Supported by ICT Ministry and the atomic Energy Organization, and knowledge-based companies, the national project to design and implement Iran’s first quantum network has kicked off through a comparative study of the advanced countries’ programs, the official noted.

In July, President Masoud Pezeshkian declared the implementation of the ‘national document on quantum science and technology’.

The document is a comprehensive set of main objectives, assessment indicators, national strategies, implementing and monitoring mechanisms, IRNA quoted Abdolhassan Bahrami, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, as saying.

It has been developed as a roadmap for the progress of research, expansion of technology, and commercialization of quantum technologies, the official added.

In this line, quantum science and technology headquarters will be established to enhance coordination among relevant organizations, develop an implementation roadmap, pursue the development of regulations, observe national and global advancements, as well as propose amendments to revise the document.

To implement the document, the vice-presidency, in cooperation with other relevant institutions, will initially provide a national plan for division of labor in the quantum science and technology sector. It will be followed by providing support for the development of applications, commercialization, and participation of knowledge-based companies to make the best use of domestic innovative capacities.

Iran’s ranking in Quantum Science, Technology

According to data released by Web of Science (WoS) in 2024, Iran’s ranking in Quantum Science and Technology publications improved from 23 in 2014 to 16 in 2023, placing the country top among Islamic nations in all quantum technology fields.

Over the past decade, the country’s best ranking in quantum technology is 15, from 2019 to 2021, IRNA reported.

Quantum technologies include three main categories, namely quantum computing, quantum communication, and quantum sensing and measurement.

Quantum computing includes photonic networks, superconducting circuits, spin qubits, neutral (cold) atoms, and trapped ions. Quantum communication involves quantum key distribution, quantum telemetry, quantum repeater, and sensors. Quantum sensing encompasses quantum clocks, quantum imaging, and quantum radars.

Iran’s best global ranking is in quantum remote sensing technology. The country is ranked eighth worldwide.

The country’s other global ranking include photonic network technologies, 17; superconducting circuits, 18; spin qubit, 16; neutral (cold) atoms, 21; Trapped ions, 19; quantum key distribution, 24; quantum repeater, 26; quantum clock, 12; quantum imaging, 14; and quantum radar, 15.

In quantum remote sensing, Yazd University, University of Tehran, and University of Mohaqeq Ardabili ranked first to third, respectively. Yazd University also ranked first in Quantum repeater.

Shahed University; University of Tehran, and Imam Khomeini International University ranked first respectively in superconducting circuits, spin qubits, and nuclear atoms.

MT/MG