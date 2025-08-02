Iran’s economy grew 1.4% in early spring, parliamentary report shows

TEHRAN – Iran’s economy grew by 1.4 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20–May 20, 2025) compared to the same period last year, according to a report published by the Research Center of the Iranian Parliament.

The report, titled Monitoring Iran’s Real Economy: Monthly GDP Estimate (June 2025), states that GDP growth excluding oil reached 1.2 percent over the two-month period. The analysis is based on the latest data from the Central Bank of Iran, which shows that for the full Iranian year 1403 (March 2024–March 2025), GDP grew 3.1 percent including oil and 3 percent without oil.

However, the report notes a sharp deceleration in growth in June (Khordad), estimating a marginal GDP increase of 0.1 percent compared to June 2024. Excluding the oil sector, the economy contracted by 0.2 percent during that month.

The report concludes that while Iran’s economy maintained modest positive growth in the spring quarter overall, momentum weakened in June, particularly in non-oil sectors. The Research Center warned that persistent weakness in agriculture and industry could weigh on broader economic recovery without targeted policy interventions.

EF/MA