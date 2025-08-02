TEHRAN – Concurrent with the World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), the health ministry is observing the week across the country with the theme of ‘Breastfeeding: today’s priority, tomorrow’s health’ from August 1 to 7.

The week highlights breastfeeding as a powerful foundation for lifelong health, development, and equity. It aims to raise public awareness about the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding, support breastfeeding mothers, improve infant nutrition indicators, and strengthen the role of intersectoral partnership in promoting breastfeeding, IRNA reported.

The days of the week are centered around the following themes.

Friday, August 1, ‘Make maximum use of media, cyberspace to educate mothers, and families’

Saturday, August 2, ‘Lactation counseling a priority in maintaining, supporting, and promoting breastfeeding’

Sunday, August 3, ‘Promoting breastfeeding, creating a healthy environment’

Monday, August 4, ‘Prioritizing breastfeeding, and family health’

Tuesday, August 5, ‘Supporting breastfeeding from managers’ perspectives’

Wednesday, August 6, ‘Health policy makers support breastfeeding’

Thursday, August 7, ‘Constant monitoring of companies producing powdered milk, and other alternatives’

Breastfeeding will not only contribute to the significant growth and safety of the infants but will boost national productivity and support the mental health of mothers. It will lower the infant mortality rate and health costs as it is associated with a lower incidence of chronic diseases in adulthood, such as type 1 and 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.

Since 1992, WBW has been celebrated annually in the first week of August. In 2018, a World Health Assembly resolution endorsed WBW as an important breastfeeding promotion strategy. Championed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Ministries of Health, and civil society partners around the globe, WBW serves to remind the public and policy-makers that breastfeeding lays the foundation for lifelong health and development.

This year, under the banner “Invest in breastfeeding, invest in the future”, the campaign casts a spotlight on the ongoing support that women and babies need from the health care system throughout their breastfeeding journey.

Every mother should have access to the support and information she needs to breastfeed for as long as she wishes to do so by investing in skilled breastfeeding counseling, enforcing the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, and creating environments—at home, in healthcare, and at work—that support and empower women.

Efforts are needed to ensure that health systems offer skilled and sustained support from pregnancy through to early childhood. Policies, laws, and programs should prioritize women, babies, and breastfeeding, and communities must uphold every woman and baby’s right to breastfeed.

Breastfeeding protects child health and improves survival, especially in the first months of life. In addition to essential nutrition, it provides antibodies that protect against common illnesses like diarrhoea, pneumonia, and infections.

With the right investments, countries can significantly increase rates of exclusive breastfeeding. Around 10 percent more infants are exclusively breastfed at 6 months compared to 2013 – in some countries, the figure reaches 20 percent – more can be done.

Countries can integrate breastfeeding into national health strategies and ensure accountability through legislation, regulation, and monitoring the impact of breastfeeding programs. Policies that protect breastfeeding and prevent commercial influence over what infants are fed need to be prioritized. Babies must be placed above corporate bottom lines. The International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes needs to be stringently enforced.

Breastfeeding delivers a hopeful future not only for children but for societies. It boosts cognitive development, strengthens economies, and sets children up with healthy beginnings.

MT/

