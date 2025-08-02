Iran’s persistence in combating hepatitis is commendable: WHO

TEHRAN –Jaffar Hussain, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Iran, has lauded Iranian health experts and officials, as well as people, in addressing hepatitis B and C, underlining that the country’s determination in eliminating hepatitis is praiseworthy.

Viral hepatitis is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide, although it is preventable and curable. Highlighting the significance of raising public awareness, renewing commitment, and accelerating measures in fighting hepatitis, the official said eliminating hepatitis requires collective measures and broad participation, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed annually on July 2.

Referring to Iran’s remarkable accomplishments in managing hepatitis B through vaccination, Hussain elaborated on existing challenges, particularly among vulnerable groups, in the case of hepatitis C.

“We need to focus on health quality and programs such as peer support, harm reduction services, and the expansion of tests and treatments,” the official said.

Referring to the WHO policy of Integrating HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) with Primary Health Care (PHC), Hussain said the integration of hepatitis services with PHC will lead to improved access to services, enhanced service delivery, stronger community engagement, improved health outcomes, and sustainable financing.

The official went on to call for investing in stigma-free and people-centered care and the integration of hepatitis services with PHC, emphasizing that the eradication of hepatitis is not merely a health objective, but a step towards justice, human dignity, and equality.

Iran determined to eradicate hepatitis C

The health ministry has set goals to eliminate hepatitis C in the country by the Iranian year 1405 (March 2026-March 2027) through precise planning and broad participation of different sectors, the deputy health minister Alireza Raeisi has said.

The country will continue to implement diagnostic, therapeutic, and preventive policies to be able to achieve international bronze, silver, and ultimately gold medals for the eradication of hepatitis C, IRNA quoted Raeisi as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing the World Hepatitis Day 2025 global webinar held on July 28 in the presence of representatives of the WHO and other international agencies.

Iran has been significantly successful in managing diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis despite sharing borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, where infectious diseases have the highest prevalence, the official noted.

Fortunately, the country has been successful in implementing vaccination programs, injection safety, blood screening, and mother-to-child transmission prevention, Raeisi added.

In the first step, to win the bronze medal, the health ministry plans to identify some 60 percent of infected cases with hepatitis and treat forty percent of them by next Iranian year, March 2026.

Some 13,000 to 21,000 people are diagnosed per year, he stressed.

Silver medal will be received in the next stage, where 70 percent of individuals with the disease are diagnosed, and sixty percent of them are cured. In the final phase, gold medal, the health ministry will have treated 70-80 percent of people with hepatitis, Raeisi noted.

Underscoring that the elimination of hepatitis is not a motto, but a national commitment, Raeisi said the national hepatitis elimination program centers around active case finding (among high-risk groups like addicts, prisoners, patients with rare diseases, and refugees), their free treatment, and public insurance coverage.

Referring to sanctions, Raeisi urged the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to further provide support to the country in achieving its goals, while lauding their efforts in supplying needed equipment, sharing knowledge, and lowering harms in high-risk groups.

Hepatitis is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and noninfectious agents, leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal.

Low coverage of testing and treatment is the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve the global elimination goals by 2030.

MT/MG

