Book City hosts workshop on promoting children’s rights

TEHRAN – Book City in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has organized a workshop, titled ‘Children’s Rights and Business’, to increase staff knowledge of child rights, focusing on role of bookstores in promoting child rights.

The workshop was held at Book City’s central branch in Tehran, bringing together sales staff from Book City’s children and young adult departments to raise awareness about children’s rights in the business and retail sector, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on July 27.

The event was opened with remarks by Dorina Andreev-Jitaru, UNICEF Representative in Iran. She thanked Book City for organizing the event as part of its commitment to increasing staff knowledge of child rights. “We need to understand that children are not only customers for businesses—they are members of families, communities, and supply chains. They are affected by how businesses operate, where they invest, who they employ, and how they treat their workers,” said Ms. Andreev-Jitaru.

The workshop aimed to highlight the role of bookstores in promoting child rights and to explore practical ways to embed these principles in retail environments. This event is part of Book City’s renewed focus on children and youth, which emphasizes raising cultural and social standards in engaging with young audiences.

Ali Jafarabadi, CEO of Book City, also addressed the workshop. He expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s partnership and stressed the importance of adopting a responsible and respectful approach to children.

“Childhood is an opportunity to understand and shape the future,” Jafarabadi said. “A children’s bookseller should know which words uplift a child’s dignity — and which words might harm it.”

As part of the opening session, he also announced the launch of a new adolescent-selected literary award titled “The Sand Fox Prize.” Officials from Book City and UNICEF Iran officially unveiled the poster for the award, which will recognize the most popular book as selected by adolescents aged 11 to 18. The prize is officially supported by UNICEF Iran and the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon).

In the main session, Vahid Hedayati, UNICEF Social Policy Expert, introduced the core principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, focusing on four key pillars: non-discrimination; the best interests of the child; the right to life, survival, and development; and the right to participation.

He stressed the importance of turning these principles into visible, respectful behaviors in public spaces like bookstores. He also encouraged creating safe environments, showing respect for diversity, promoting active participation, and enabling informed choices as essential elements in implementing child rights. Hedayati offered practical suggestions for how retail environments can embody these values.

In the final session, Vida Montakhab, UNICEF’s Partnership Officer, presented the global framework for Children’s Rights and Business. She shared international best practices and underlined the importance of incorporating ethical, social, and environmental standards when designing child-friendly service spaces such as bookstores.

The workshop concluded with participants exchanging their own experiences and innovations in promoting child rights and encouraging youth participation in decision-making processes.

Three-year agreement to promote children’s welfare, rights

In November 2024, UNICEF and the Book City Institute signed a three-year agreement to promote children’s welfare and rights across the country.

The three-year partnership agreement was signed by UNICEF ad interim Representative in Iran, Monika Oledzka Nielson, and CEO and President of the Board of the Book City Institute, Mehdi Firouzan, in a ceremony on November 18.

Book City is an Iranian network of bookstores with over 100 active branches, where 1,500 employees introduce books and cultural products to their community.

This collaboration aims to leverage the unique strengths, networks, and expertise of both organizations to support the most vulnerable children in various provinces of the country, the UNICEF website announced in a press release.

As part of this partnership, the two partners will launch a series of advocacy and awareness-raising initiatives to foster a love for reading among children.

Key activities will include organizing book-reading leagues and clubs for vulnerable children, instituting cultural awards to honor children’s book authors and publishers, and mobilizing resources to support UNICEF’s critical programs in Iran.

“This partnership is a remarkable opportunity for UNICEF to leverage Book City’s vast capacity and reach to extend vital messages to children and the general public.

In Iran, the private sector holds immense potential to contribute resources, expertise, and innovations to support UNICEF in achieving meaningful results for the most vulnerable children. Today, UNICEF and Book City join hands to help Iran’s children live their dreams, with smiles lighting up their faces,” said Nielsen.

