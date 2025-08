TEHRAN – Iran secured their spot in the 2025 FIBA U16 Girls Asia Cup - Division B after defeating Lebanon 41-38 in the WABA Qualifiers.

Elina Evini was the top scorer for Iran, tallying 17 points.

The Iranian team had previously lost to Lebanon 47-37 defeated Syria and Jordan on their path to the final.

The competition took place in Beirut, Lebanon.