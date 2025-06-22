Occupation forces caught in ambush 

TEHRAN – No respite for the Israeli regime’s infantry in Gaza as Palestinian resistance strikes occupation forces again.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, has released footage showing a complex ambush that targeted the Israeli occupation’s military vehicles along the supply line in the al-Zannah area, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The military media of al-Qassam Brigades stated that the ambush was part of the ongoing “David’s Stones” operations.

Al-Qassam also reported that its fighters, upon returning from combat, confirmed they had shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles, south of Khan Younis, using mortar shells.

Additionally, they launched rockets from the “Rajoom” system at the settlements of Nirim and Ein HaShlosha east of the city.

Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that their fighters had carried out a complex operation.

Al-Quds Brigades revealed they used a guided missile and a Malyutka missile to target an Israeli occupation force command and control center, as well as a special Israeli force, which had taken positions in several houses west of the Saleh Abdel Ghaffour Mosque in Khan Younis.

In the same area, al-Quds fighters destroyed an Israeli occupation military vehicle by detonating a pre-planted, high-powered barrel bomb.

The fighters reported direct hits, which prompted Israeli helicopters to land at the scene following heavy gunfire and smoke cover. They also reported observing the evacuation of dead and wounded personnel.

In the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, al-Quds fighters successfully sniped an Israeli occupation soldier who was targeting civilians in the eastern part of the neighborhood.

Additionally, the Al-Quds Brigades announced on their Telegram channel that they had shelled Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles operating in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area, south of Khan Younis, using mortar shells.

Despite more than 20 months of a U.S.-backed genocidal war on the besieged enclave, the Israeli regime has failed to achieve its main war objective of eliminating Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

