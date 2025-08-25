Iranian drama “At the End of the Day” honored at 4th World Film Festival Kolkata

TEHRAN – The film “At the End of the Day” directed by Babak Bahrambeygi was recognized with a Special Jury Mention for Best Feature Film at the 4th World Film Festival Kolkata, which was held from August 16 to 21 in India.

Produced in 2024, the 96-minute drama received the honor “for its powerful portrayal of women’s resilience against patriarchy and authority,” the jury announced.

The movie shows one day in the life of three young women in different generations in a small town, who are at a certain stage in their emotional relationship and must make difficult decisions between the pressures of society and the demands of men for their independence and destiny.

Hanieh Tavasoli, Mahtab Servati, Shayesteh Sajadi, Shabnam Moghadami, and Reza Behbodi are in the cast, among others.

Earlier this year, the film was selected for screening in the Global Cinema section of the 23rd Pune International Film Festival in India.

The 4th World Film Festival Kolkata was organized by the Federation of Film Societies of Eastern Region in collaboration with the IFFS International Federation of Film Societies (Asia-Pacific).

SS/SAB