Iran, Iraq officials call for deeper provincial cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad and the governor of the Iraqi capital stressed the need to expand cooperation between the provinces of both countries, highlighting continued communication and the exchange of expertise as key to addressing shared challenges.

According to IRNA, Mohammad-Kazem Al-e Sadegh, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, met with Baghdad Governor Atwan al-Atwani to congratulate him on assuming the governorship.

In this meeting Al-Sadegh expressed hope that Baghdad would continue to advance under al-Atwani’s leadership.

Al-Atwani, for his part, pointed to the existing potential for cooperation between Baghdad and Iranian provinces and underlined the importance of maintaining direct contacts and sharing experiences to resolve ongoing issues.

Both sides discussed recent developments in Iraq and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening provincial-level ties and sustaining regular engagement.

Earlier this month, the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) announced that the organization has issued the preliminary license for the establishment of an Iranian products and services commercial and marketing center in Baghdad, Iraq, to the Organization of Specialists and Managers.

As reported, the issuance of the preliminary license for the "Commercial and Marketing Center for Iranian Products and Services in Iraq - Baghdad" to the Organization of Specialists and Managers, and the establishment of the center in Baghdad by that organization under the supervision of the TPO, has been approved.

The validity period of this license is one year, from October 19, 2025, to October 18, 2026.

The organization is committed to conducting its activities within the framework of the announced regulations and conditions. If the conditions and requirements are not observed, this license can be suspended or revoked based on the decision of the Working Group on Commercial Centers.

