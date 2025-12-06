Tehran to host conference on management of technology, innovation

TEHRAN –The 15th Conference on Management of Technology and Innovation is scheduled to be held on December 10 and 11 in Tehran, with the theme ‘redefining Iran’s future based on innovation’.

Organized by the Iranian Association for Management of Technology (IRAMOT), the conference aims to improve science and technology in the country, establish a network of experts and specialists in technology, train qualified forces in science and technology management, improving quality of education and research in fields related to technology management, as well as promote decision-making on technology at national level, ISNA reported.

The conference will include 15 specialized meetings in various fields of science and technology policymaking and management, with the presence of high-ranking managers from national and international companies, providing the chance for sharing expertise and discussions on the latest challenges and trends.

On the sidelines of the conference, an exhibition on innovation and technology will be held with the participation of leading knowledge-based and innovative companies, providing networking opportunities and a platform to showcase the latest achievements and services in the innovation and technology ecosystem.

Founded in 2003, IRAMOT is the country’s top scientific association, with over 5000 members. The association brings together the best of industry and academia in the field and conducts various activities, including organizing conferences and workshops, publishing newsletters and books, as well as acting as a national information exchange hub on teaching and research issues in MOT.

The IRAMOT annual conference stands as the premier gathering of leaders from industry, academia, and policy-making in the fields of Innovation and Technology Management across West Asia.

Iran ranks 72 in technology and innovation

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2025, Iran is ranked among upper middle-income countries, ranking 72nd among 166 countries.

The country’s ranking has improved by one position compared to 2022. UNCTAD has categorized 17 types of technologies as frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drone technology, solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, biofuels, biogas and biomass, wind energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, nanotechnology, and gene editing.

The Technology and Innovation Report 2025: Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for Development surveys the complex artificial intelligence landscape, aiming to help decision-makers design science, technology, and innovation policies that foster inclusive technological progress.

The Report 2025 calls for AI that puts people first and is shaped through global cooperation in which all countries have a say. The Report identifies three key leverage points – infrastructure, data, and skills – offering a broad socioeconomic perspective on AI while analyzing requirements and policies to promote sustainable industrialization and innovation.

The sub-indices of readiness for frontier technologies in 2025 show that Iran’s best ranking is in the research and development sub-index (35th in the world).

In the finance sub-index, the country’s ranking has improved from 62 in 2022 to 56 in 2025. In other sub-indexes like skills and the establishment of information and communication technology, its ranking has lowered from 74 and 78 in 2022 to 82 and 94 in 2025, respectively.

MT/MG

