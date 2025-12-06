Fisheries export reach $400m in H1

TEHRAN- Hamzeh Rostampour, head of Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) announced a 20 to 30 percent growth in fisheries production compared to the current (Iranian calendar) year's forecasts and $400 million in exports of various fisheries and aquaculture products in the first half of the year (March 21-September 21).

Making the remarks in Iran’s 9th International Fisheries Industry Exhibition (IFEX 2025), the official pointed to the importance of developing and supporting the fisheries sector in the country and added: "The direct employment of approximately 300,000 people in the fisheries sector and the indirect employment of one million people in this field demonstrate the economic and social importance of this sector."

He referred to activities carried out in provinces such as Khuzestan, with the inauguration of new docks and the resolution of fishermen's problems, and described the fisheries sector as one of the pillars of sea-based development. He said: "In recent years, the focus has been more on land development, but now investment and infrastructure must also be strengthened at sea."

Rostampour considered the method of fish farming at sea as one of the important programs of fisheries and explained: "This year, by adding four fry breeding centers, we aim to produce this type of fish to about 10,000 tons."

Referring to the export of over $400 million worth of fisheries products in the first half of this year, he stated that about 80 percent of it includes shrimp, and its destinations are European and neighboring countries.

The deputy minister of agriculture emphasized the importance of supplying the domestic market and reducing the price of aquatic products for consumers, adding: "Warm-water fish have high protein, and their consumption plays a significant role in people's health."

He added: "By reducing production costs and increasing productivity, the price of fisheries products in the domestic market can be reduced so that people can benefit from healthy and high-quality food."

Iran’s 9th International Fisheries Industry Exhibition (IFEX 2025) was held during December 3-6 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh stated that the main policy of the Ministry of Agriculture for developing a marine-based economy is to increase fisheries production from the current 1.4 million tons to 1.8 million tons in the Seventh National Development Plan.

In the first year of implementing these policies, significant measures have been taken, including a more than 30 percent growth in production in various areas such as sturgeon, distant waters, and shrimp.

Emphasizing that the country's fisheries production capacities are extensive and that it is possible to go beyond the plan, the minister announced the government's support for the development of this sector, especially the marine-based economy.

The minister of agriculture further pointed to the establishment of a fisheries working group with the aim of monitoring and planning in this area, which aims to provide infrastructure such as ports and other facilities, and explained: “Focusing on completing the value chain, including the production of hatchery eggs and developing the export and processing of marine products, are other priorities of this policy.”

He considered strengthening and sustainable development of the sea-based economy and better utilization of marine resources as the government's main approach and said: "In the field of maritime diplomacy, we have specific plans that include holding negotiations, trips, and developing exchanges."

The minister also pointed to the formation of joint committees in the maritime domain with countries with capacity, especially African and neighboring countries, and said that the main goal of these negotiations is to strengthen maritime relations and cooperation.

The minister called for completing the export circle of fishery products and said: "To achieve this, the necessary protocols are being completed with the relevant countries, and the necessary support is being provided in these areas to achieve these goals."

MA