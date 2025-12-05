Iran to meet Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand: 2026 FIFA World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national football team discovered their opponents at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The draw for the 2026 World Cup took place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Team Melli are drawn in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Nations are listed in order of their position in the group, which determines the order of opponents.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, (winners of playoff between Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Group B: Canada, (winners of playoff between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina), Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, (winners of playoff between Turkey, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo)

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, (winners of playoff between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania), Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, (winners of playoff between Iraq, Bolivia and Suriname), Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, (winners of playoff between Congo DR, Jamaica, New Caledonia), Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama