Putin and Modi decry Gaza humanitarian crisis during Russian president's India visit

Russia and India voiced concern over the situation in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, and called on all parties to remain committed to the “cessation of conflict,” Anadolu reported Friday.

In a joint statement, Moscow and New Delhi reiterated their commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East and called for “restraint, protection of civilians and compliance with international law, and the need to refrain from taking actions that could further escalate the situation and compromise regional stability.”

The two sides “expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and strongly stressed the importance for all parties concerned to remain committed to agreements and understandings reached between them for cessation of conflict, humanitarian assistance, and a sustainable peace.”

The joint statement came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit in New Delhi.

It also came amid renewed attacks by Israel in the Gaza Strip, in violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

The two sides exchanged several documents, including memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on trade and commerce, migration and mobility, maritime cooperation (port and shipping development), health and food safety, fertilizers, academic exchanges, media cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people ties.

Putin arrived in India on late Thursday for the summit, which came as New Delhi faces mounting pressure from the U.S. to halt purchases of Russian oil.

Washington has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, partly for purchasing Russian oil amid the continuing war.