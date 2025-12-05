Persian version of “A Country Doctor” republished

TEHRAN- The fifth edition of a Persian translation of the Czech writer Franz Kafka’s 1919 short story collection “A Country Doctor” has recently been released by the Kharazmi Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Faramarz Behzad, the first edition of the Persian translation was published in 1978.

"A Country Doctor" was first published in a collection of short stories with the same title. The narrative revolves around a country doctor's ill-fated visit to a sick patient on a frigid winter's night. As the doctor navigates the treacherous terrain, he encounters a series of absurd and surreal events that ultimately lead to his downfall.

The story's plot follows the country doctor's hapless attempt to reach a young boy in need of medical attention, located ten miles away in a distant village. The doctor's journey is marked by a series of bizarre occurrences.

As the doctor faces various obstacles, including treacherous roads, inclement weather, and mysterious strangers, he becomes increasingly entangled in a web of surreal predicaments. The narrative builds towards a sense of inevitability, as the doctor's fate becomes increasingly sealed. Through this tale, Kafka explores themes of isolation, alienation, and the absurdity of human existence, all of which are hallmarks of his unique literary style. "A Country Doctor" remains one of Kafka's most enigmatic and thought-provoking works, continuing to fascinate readers with its haunting and unsettling portrayal of the human condition.

Franz Kafka (1883 –1924) was a prominent Czech-born writer who authored in the German language. Born into a middle-class Jewish family in Prague, then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Kafka is regarded as a major figure in 20th-century literature.

His works blend elements of realism and the fantastical, often depicting isolated protagonists confronting bizarre, surreal situations and oppressive bureaucratic systems. The term "Kafkaesque" has entered common usage to describe such disorienting and oppressive scenarios.

His most famous works include the novella “The Metamorphosis” (1915) and the novels “The Trial” (1924) and “The Castle” (1926). Kafka's influence extends across various disciplines, impacting artists, philosophers, filmmakers, and cultural theorists.

Despite his literary success, Kafka trained as a lawyer and worked in legal and insurance jobs, which created internal conflict given his true passion for writing.

During his lifetime, only a few works were published, including “Contemplation” (1912) and “A Country Doctor” (1919). He maintained a strained relationship with his father, to whom he wrote numerous letters.

Kafka died at age 40 from tuberculosis, relatively unknown at the time. Besides his novels and stories, he is also celebrated for his aphorisms and fables, often combining dark themes with moments of humor, and his writings are sometimes seen as prophetic of future totalitarian regimes.

