The powerful Sahand 2025 military drills

TEHRAN - In its commentary, Javan highlighted the significance of the powerful and innovative Sahand 2025 drills.

The paper argued: Hosted by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and attended by member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the drill carries strategic importance, signaling that Iran is actively shaping both regional and transregional dynamics. The participation of the Shanghai Organization, at a time when regional terrorism led by the Zionist regime is expanding and threatening the entire region, reflects a shared perception of danger and the necessity of collective action. Moreover, the exercise strengthens mutual understanding of interests and threats among SCO members, paving the way for deeper political and economic ties, as well as cooperation and investment in energy projects and transmission routes, including the North–South Corridor. With the slogan “Comprehensive Efforts to Combat Terrorism,” the drill demonstrates that Western attempts to isolate the IRGC have failed. It shows that countries worldwide—especially those with anti?Western orientations—are not swayed by U.S. policies and will cooperate with the IRGC within the framework of collective security.

Siasat-e-Rooz: America’s threats are endless

In an analysis, Siasat-e-Rooz addressed America’s renewed claim of destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities. The paper wrote: These days, the United States once again raises the claim of annihilating Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, even though evidence suggests that Washington seeks to break Tehran’s resilience in the face of nuclear ambiguity and force it to disclose the status of bombed nuclear sites. Having suffered a severe defeat in the 12?day war with Iran, the U.S. is now engaged in narrative?building to project unilateral power while concealing the costs borne by itself and the Zionist regime. At the same time, Washington, through sanctions and threats, is pressing for IAEA inspectors to enter Iran’s nuclear facilities, thereby paving the way for a new military strike. Through humiliation, it aims to compel Iran toward “zero enrichment” and the dismantling of its missile capabilities. Thus, the justification of new military assaults on other countries under the guise of “peace through war” is part of this design. In this context, the Trump administration’s Secretary of State once again engaged regarding U.S. aggression against Iran in June, repeating the claim of destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Etemad: Why did Turkish and Saudi diplomats visit Tehran simultaneous?

Etemad commented on the simultaneous presence of Turkey’s foreign minister and Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister in Tehran. It said: The visits took place at a moment when, after a period of relative calm following the Gaza ceasefire and a temporary reduction in tensions, the region has re?entered a phase of geopolitical realignment. The coincidence of Saudi and Turkish visits should not be interpreted as a sign of lasting trilateral convergence, but rather as a reflection of the vital needs of all three countries to prevent the outbreak of new conflicts. Each actor faces a situation in which the absence of dialogue could bring heavy security and economic costs. Turkey fears that any Iran?Israel confrontation could upset the fragile balance in northern Syria; Saudi Arabia worries about the consequences of a possible war in Lebanon and its impact on energy security and investment; and Iran, under pressure from the U.S. and Israel, must maintain a degree of engagement with regional players to ease external strain. From this perspective, the “tactical synergy” among the three countries is less about building long?term mechanisms of cooperation and more about creating breathing space for crisis management. Even so, this level of synergy is significant, as it signals a return to the logic of regional diplomacy—a logic aimed at preventing unwanted wars.

Jam-e Jam: Gulf sheikhdoms on a confrontational path

Jam-e Jam examined the hostile statement by the Arab states on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf Cooperation against Iran. The paper noted: The (P)GCC released a harsh statement targeting our country. Issuing such a statement under current regional conditions reveals that the Persian Gulf sheikhs misinterpret Tehran’s neighborhood policy. The statement not only repeats Abu Dhabi’s false sovereignty claims over Iranian territory but also brazenly condemns Iran’s military exercises and visits by senior commanders. In recent years, Iran has approached relations with Persian Gulf Arab states with restraint, particularly in light of efforts to repair ties with Saudi Arabia, despite the accusations and positions of (P)GCC members. Nevertheless, it appears that the (P)GCC interprets Tehran’s political reservations differently and is moving toward confrontation with Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. and the Zionist regime, seeking reconstruction after a two?year war, intend to incite the adventurous leaders of the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms against Iran, gradually pushing them toward direct conflict with the Islamic Republic.