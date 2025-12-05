‘Political statements won’t change reality’: Tehran denounces PGCC remarks on Iranian territories

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei has strongly rejected as “unfounded and invalid” allegations in the final statement of the 46th summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) regarding the three Iranian Persian Gulf Islands of the Greater and Lesser Tunbs as well as Bu Musa.

He expressed regret over a rehash of the UAE’s baseless claims of ownership of the three Iranian islands, saying, “The Iranian islands of Abu [Bu] Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb are inseparable parts of Iran’s territory, and any territorial claim on them blatantly contradict the principle of respect for countries’ territorial integrity and good neighborliness,” he said.

In its latest statement, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council rehashed the UAE’s groundless claim of ownership over the three Iranian islands.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also highlighted Iran’s policy of good neighborliness and cooperation with regional countries to boost relations and safeguard security and stability, urging the PGCC and the UAE to steer clear of provocative stances.

The Persian Gulf islands of Bu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world. However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands in recent years.

The islands fell under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baqaei touched upon the Arash oil field, dismissing Kuwait’s unilateral claims as invalid.

“The issuance of repeated statements does not secure any rights for Kuwait. Reaching a fair and lasting deal regarding this issue requires bilateral talks, common efforts and the creation of a positive and constructive atmosphere to ensure mutual interests,” he said.

Iran maintains that it holds clear and established rights to a share of the Arash field, noting that the offshore reservoir is a joint field between Iran and Kuwait, with historical records showing six decades of bilateral recognition of each side’s stake.

Nearly 40% of the field lies in Iranian waters. Iranian officials insist that unilateral actions by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, including their 2022 agreement to jointly develop the field, lack legal basis because the maritime boundaries involving all three states have never been formally demarcated.

Another reaction has come from Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. "The recent statement from the PGCC issued after their meeting, which contains repeated and baseless claims about the three Iranian islands as well as the fictitious ownership plan for the Arash oil field, once again showed that some governments have chosen the path of creating tension and are following the policies of foreigners instead of stepping on the path of rational and constructive interaction,” he said.

"The islands of Bu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, as well as the Arash oil field, are an inseparable part of the historical territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and any claim about their ownership is false and has no legal value. Political statements will not change the reality.”