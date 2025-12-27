11th Arbaeen International Award to be held in Karbala

TEHRAN – The 11th Arbaeen International Award will be held on January 5, 2026, in Karbala, Iraq, organized by the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, announcing the winners across various categories.

Ahead of the event, a three-dimensional film of the Arbaeen pilgrimage was unveiled at an event in Tehran. The film is based on virtual reality technology and is designed to present a virtual experience of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Mehr reported.

Featuring 360-degree content, the film offers audiences an immersive, near-real experience of the atmosphere of the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Created using modern media technologies, it delivers the cultural and spiritual message of Arbaeen and Ashura globally and effectively, without geographical limitations.

The 3D film was produced by the Mahta Tasvir Cultural Institute, with Seyed Mostafa Razavi as producer and Ebrahim Memarian and Mahmoud Nazeri as directors.

At the unveiling ceremony, Seyed Mostafa Hosseini Neyshabouri, secretary of the Arbaeen International Award, pointed to the qualitative and content-driven growth of works submitted to the 11th edition, identifying the professional use of new technologies as a key feature of this year’s entries.

Commenting on the VR Arbaeen Pilgrimage film, he said the work successfully captures the spirit of sacrifice, hospitality, and the pilgrims’ longing to reach Imam Hossein (AS), using artistic expression and contemporary tools. He described the film as an effective step toward globalizing the message of Arbaeen.

Ebrahim Memarian, one of the film’s directors, explained that the use of virtual reality and 360-degree filming allows viewers to feel as if they are present on the Arbaeen route, offering a realistic experience of the spiritual journey.

He added that people who have not yet had the opportunity to take part in the Arbaeen Pilgrimage can experience the atmosphere of the pilgrimage in a tangible way through VR headsets. According to him, audiences’ emotional reactions demonstrate a deep sense of identification with the film’s environment.

Memarian also noted that the project’s main goal is to engage younger generations through modern media tools.

Each year, the Arbaeen International Award hosts innovative works from around the world in the fields of culture, art, and media related to the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The event celebrates one of the most significant spiritual and cultural events in the Islamic world.

This global competition encompasses a wide range of categories, including Photography, Film, Travel Writing, Personal Reflections, Virtual Media, Poetry, Books, and Arbaeen Songs.

The award aims to honor and promote the deep spiritual connection and cultural expressions associated with Arbaeen, the annual pilgrimage that draws millions of believers from around the world to the holy city of Karbala to pay homage to Imam Hossein (AS).

The International Arbaeen Award was initially conceived to showcase the grandeur of this vast religious gathering through visual and literary arts. Recognizing the event’s spiritual significance and its potential to foster unity among Muslims globally, the organization launched this transnational competition to introduce and promote the cultural and religious dimensions of Arbaeen to an international audience.

The first edition of the award focused solely on photography, attracting widespread participation from across the globe. The overwhelming response demonstrated the deep emotional and spiritual ties that Arbaeen inspires among believers and enthusiasts alike.

As the years progressed, the award expanded to include additional categories such as film, articles, social media content, and literature, reflecting the diverse ways in which individuals connect with and express the significance of Arbaeen.

The event has grown in stature and scope, emphasizing not only the religious aspects but also the cultural, artistic, and social dimensions of this sacred occasion. In its upcoming 11th edition, poetry will be added as a new category, while the 10th edition featured Arbaeen Songs across seven sections, showcasing musical and artistic creativity inspired by the event.

This initiative continues to serve as a platform for artists, writers, filmmakers, and virtual media activists to share their heartfelt expressions of devotion, spirituality, and cultural pride connected to Arbaeen.

Through this global competition, the organizers aim to reinforce the unifying message of Imam Hossain’s (AS) sacrifice and promote a deeper understanding of Arbaeen’s profound spiritual and cultural significance worldwide.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hossein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) and his loyal companions on Ashura.

SS/

