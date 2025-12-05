What’s in Tehran art galleries

Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hanieh Azmoodeh. The exhibit entitled “Moment” will be running until December 19 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Laleh Arshadi is on view in an exhibition at Sepand Gallery.

The exhibit will run until December 19 at the gallery located at No. 22, Sepand Alley, Ostad Jafar Shahri St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Ameneh Zamani is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Hababeh” will run until December 16 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* White Line Gallery is displaying paintings by Mohammad Ehsai, Abusaeid Asadi and Sima Amani in an exhibition named “Dot”.

The exhibit will be running until December 15 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mohammad Ali Shabankareh.

The exhibit titled “For Peace” will be running until December 10 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hadi Hazavehei is underway at Aria Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 19 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Shima Kousha is currently showcasing her paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Desert, A Place to Grow” runs until December 17 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Alireza Pourhanifeh is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit named “Losman” runs until December 26 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by a large group of artists are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition named “Confrontation” will continue until December 19 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Rischee 29 Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Esmaeil Qanbari.

The exhibition will be running until December 19 at the gallery located at 31 Aqabozorgi St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

