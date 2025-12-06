Iran to attend United Nations Environment Assembly

TEHRAN – An Iranian delegation led by the head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, will participate in seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) which is scheduled to take place from 8 to 12 December at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, on the theme ‘Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet’.

In line with the expansion of environmental diplomacy, the DOE will attend the session and focus on exploring solutions to address sand and dust storms in Southeast Asia, and the fact that the environmental issues should not be affected by unilateral coercive sanctions, ILNA quoted Ansari as saying.

Climate change and its impacts on the country, including rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and severe droughts, will be another issue to be discussed, she added.

The UNEA is the world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment. Established in June 2012 as a result of the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development.

Since 2014, UNEA has held six sessions during which 105 resolutions have spurred action on critically important issues, including air pollution, biodiversity and health, financing for development, plastic pollution, marine litter, environmental education, water management, nature-based solutions, sustainable consumption and production, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, climate change, Science-Policy Panel for chemicals and waste and to prevent pollution, the illegal wildlife trade and protecting the environment in areas affected by armed conflict and disasters, minerals and metals management, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, amongst many others.

UNEA-7 will be held under the theme ‘Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet’, sending a strong message to accelerate sustainable solutions and effective responses for a safer and more resilient planet.

This theme recognizes that striving for a world that is just, equitable, and inclusive hinges on advancing sustainable development, promoting sustained and inclusive economic growth, social development, and environmental protection to benefit all.

MT/MG

