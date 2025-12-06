Iran aims to defend title at 2025 Asian Youth Para Games: chef de mission

TEHRAN – Maryam Kazemipour, chef de mission of Iran’s delegation, says the team is determined to defend its title at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games.

Iran will travel to Dubai, UAE, on Sunday to participate in the fifth edition of the Games.

The Iranian delegation topped the medal table in the previous edition held in Bahrain.

“We’ve provided the best possible conditions for our athletes and will participate in the Games with the goal of defending our title. However, we know the task ahead is challenging. Iran will compete in all eleven sports with 194 participants. We have outlined three key strategies for this event. The Games serve as an excellent opportunity for athletes who are expected to compete at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya and the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. That is why we are traveling to the UAE with maximum capacity. The increase of 83 participants compared to the previous edition reflects our commitment to this strategy,” Kazemipour said.

She added: “One major difference between this edition and previous ones is the compressed schedule. The duration of the Games is very short, so we have carried out coordination at the highest level. For more than six months, we have held extensive meetings because we believed that given the short timeframe, strict organization was essential.”

“We are sending a very young delegation to Dubai, and for 170 of our athletes, this will be their first international competition. The average age of the team is 17 years and 7 months, and our youngest athlete is a 13-year-old swimmer. More than 1,500 athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the Games, highlighting the importance and scale of the competition,” she noted.

Regarding her expectations for Iran’s performance, she said: “Predicting results is always difficult, but we will do our best to repeat our previous success. Our primary goal is to finish as champion or runner-up, and we will strive for the top spot. With 10 more countries participating this year compared to the last edition, the competition will be even more intense.”

Kazemipour also highlighted the delegation’s approach to supporting female athletes. “Our policy is to give special and fair attention to Iranian women. Zahra Rahimi, who shone in Para taekwondo at the 2024 Paralympics, is a clear example of this approach. We have seen a 27% increase in female participation compared to the previous edition, and women now make up 38% of our delegation. We hope to see strong results from our female athletes as well.”