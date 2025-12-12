Para powerlifter Ehsani dedicates her gold to Iranian people

TEHRAN – Para powerlifter Mahdiyeh Ehsani dedicated her gold medal to the Iranian people.

She claimed the gold in the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games. At just 16 years old, Ehsani manifested her way into continental stardom, winning gold in the 45kg rookie category. Competing in her first international event, she carried both nerves and determination onto the stage.

“I was really stressed and anxious,” she said, “but I trusted my coach. And that trust carried me to a victory I had dreamed about countless times. I always imagined getting a medal before I went to sleep.”

Her win was emotional not only for herself, but for the entire Iranian team.

“I’m happy that I could earn the medal for my country, and I’m very excited that the rest of the team earned medals too.”

Ehsani dedicated her gold to the people who supported her in her journey so far.