Iranian Para powerlifter Pouladi celebrates gold at AYPG 

TEHRAN – Iranian para powerlifter Zahra Pouladi won gold medal on Wednesday at the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG).

Pouladi seized the gold in the girls’ 41kg with a lift of 70kg, while Uzbekistan’s Tursinay Urakbaeva and Ugiljon Zarifova finished second and third with 55kg and 45kg, respectively.

Iran, defending champion, has sent 195 athletes to the Games.

The fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games runs in Dubai from Dec. 10 to 13.